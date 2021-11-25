New Ventures Maine will hold tuition-free online workshops and classes for December and January that are designed to help people in Maine start a business, build a career, and manage money. The full class schedule is growing with new class offerings for January and is accessible online at bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

December and January classes include:

• Job Search Series: Thursdays 12/2 – 12/16, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Ready for a new job or a career change? Join us for one, two, or all three of these workshops. Dec. 2: Job Search Strategies, Dec. 9: Resume Strategies, Dec. 16: Interview Strategies

• Matched Savings Information Session: Monday 12/6, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Learn about matched savings programs such as the Rainy Day Savings and Family Development Account programs. They can help you save for a goal by matching your savings with additional funds. Find out how the programs work, check on eligibility, and ask questions.

• Making Career Choices: Tuesday 12/7, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This workshop will help point you in the right direction.

January 2022 Preview • Adding New Classes Daily

• My Next Career Move: access online as of Jan. 5, 2022; work at your own pace. Take charge of your career and create an action plan to achieve success.

• My Money Works: Tuesdays 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Jan. 11 – Feb. 8. Make a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

• Building Confidence: Wednesdays 10 – 11:30 a.m., Jan. 12 – Jan. 26. Learn concrete tools to help you build your confidence and keep it strong.

Visit bit.ly/NVMEClasses or call toll-free in Maine: 800-442-2092 for more information and to sign up.

New Ventures Maine is a statewide education and economic development program administered through UMA/University of Maine System. The mission of NVME is to help Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. NVME achieves its mission by providing training and individual coaching in planning careers, starting businesses, managing money and building assets, and developing leaders.

