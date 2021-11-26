Celebrate the season at holiday tree lighting Nov. 28

The local holiday tree lighting is Sunday, Nov. 28, at the Gray Town Hall, 24 Main St. Carols begin at 3:45 p.m. The tree lighting is at 4 p.m. and contact-free visits with Santa are available from 4-4:30 p.m. There will be a letter-writing station onsite so kids can mail their letters to St. Nick. See Gray Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page for more information and a way to send a letter to Santa from home.

Christmas tree sale

Gray Fire Rescue starts its annual Christmas tree sale at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at 125 Shaker Road. Call 657-3931 or see graymaine.org.

Help with holiday gifts

Caring Community of Gray-New Gloucester is offering help with holiday gifts for families with children who are newborn to age 17. Use the link forms.gle/ANfRx7WjhyWLK82w6 to apply no later than Dec. 6, email [email protected] or call Christina at 233-0828 for help with your request. Be prepared to provide proof of residency, as this program only serves the GNG community. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, email [email protected]

Donations needed

Time to fill those shoeboxes or gift bags with gifts for Caring Community, who will distribute them to families in our community that need a little extra help. The deadline to drop off donations at Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St., is Dec. 14. Go to gngrec.com or call 657-6762 for more information and specifics.

School board, committee vacancies

The Gray Town Council is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the School Administrative District 15 Board of Directors and vacancies on town committees.

Applications must be submitted via graymaine.org/volunteer by Dec. 13 for the school board. An applicant must be a registered voter of the town of Gray and reside in town during the term of office. A school board member or the spouse of a school board member may not be an employee or a volunteer with primary responsibility for any programs or activities that report to an administrator of SAD 15. To learn more, visit its website.

Gray has several committees that need new members: Blueberry Festival Committee, Community Economic Development Committee, Community Television and Communications Advisory Committee, Dry Mills Schoolhouse Museum, Library Trustees, Open Space Committee, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals. Use the same link as above to apply. For more information, visit each committee’s page.

Babysitter training, Parents Night Out

Red Cross Certified Babysitting Training will be offered Dec. 3-10 at Gray Rec, where participants will learn the responsibilities and qualities of being a good babysitter. The class focuses on injury prevention, first aid, basic childcare, decision-making, problem-solving and leadership skills.

The training is ideal for current and future babysitters or young people ages 11-15 years old who find themselves home alone or with younger siblings at the end of the school day. It will be held at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, upstairs from 3-6 p.m.

Gray Rec is hosting a Parents Night Out from 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 10, with activities both in the Newbegin Recreation Room and the gym. The kids will eat dinner together and end the night with a calm activity. Pack your child dinner and they’ll take care of the rest. See bit.ly/3HHlcF3, call 657-2323 ext. 118 or email for details.

Benefit spaghetti dinner

A benefit spaghetti dinner takes place Saturday, Dec. 4, upstairs at the Legion Hall, to help Sarah Bolduc and Joey Pelletier, whose baby came into the world with a lot of complications. The baby has some huge obstacles to overcome but has some amazing doctors. The suggested donation is $10 for dinner, and there will also be an auction to help raise money to cover medical costs. Live music in the Canteen from 6-9 p.m. will be provided by local favorite Andi Fawcett.

The drawing for the oil raffle is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, with only 250 available. The Legion Hall is at 15 Lewiston Road. Call 657-4884 for more information.

News from the library

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Gray Public Library will reopen from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5 Hancock St. Check out COMICS PLUS, over 20,000 digital comics, graphic novels and manga. All you need is a Gray Library Card and an internet connection; see the website for instructions and more information.

Face coverings required

According to the Center for Disease Control, Cumberland County has a substantial risk for community transmission of COVID-19, and the town of Gray is recommending that all staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, wear a face covering while in any municipal buildings. If you do not have a mask, one will gladly be provided for you.

