A nonprofit founded by retired U.S. Sen. George Mitchell to improve college outcomes for Maine students is getting a new leader.
The Mitchell Institute tapped Jared J. Cash to serve as president and chief executive officer of the organization, effective Jan. 1.
He succeeds Meg Baxter, who led the institute for 10 years before announcing her plans to retire earlier this year.
Mitchell praised the appointment.
“His deep commitment to Maine and its students, extensive knowledge of the education landscape, and strong belief in our mission makes him the right person to continue the success of the organization in supporting scholars and improving communities,” Mitchell said in a statement.
Cash currently serves as vice president for enrollment and marketing at the University of Southern Maine.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Merck COVID pill effective, but experts will review safety, FDA says
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Ovechkin notches hat trick as Capitals stop Panthers
-
Nation & World
Far-flung donors raise $1.1 million to aid exoneree Kevin Strickland
-
Business
Black Friday is back, but it’s not what it used to be
-
Local & State
Mitchell Institute is getting a new leader in the new year
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.