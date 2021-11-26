A nonprofit founded by retired U.S. Sen. George Mitchell to improve college outcomes for Maine students is getting a new leader.

The Mitchell Institute tapped Jared J. Cash to serve as president and chief executive officer of the organization, effective Jan. 1.

He succeeds Meg Baxter, who led the institute for 10 years before announcing her plans to retire earlier this year.

Mitchell praised the appointment.

“His deep commitment to Maine and its students, extensive knowledge of the education landscape, and strong belief in our mission makes him the right person to continue the success of the organization in supporting scholars and improving communities,” Mitchell said in a statement.

Cash currently serves as vice president for enrollment and marketing at the University of Southern Maine.

