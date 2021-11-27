Owen Savory made 29 saves for his third shutout of the season, and UMass Lowell got goals from Blake Wells and Ryan Brushett to beat Maine 2-0 in a Hockey East game Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Wells put the 15th-ranked River Hawks (8-2-2, 6-1-0 Hockey East) ahead with 5:38 left in the first period, assisted by Sam Knoblauch and Connor Sodergren.

Brushett added an unassisted goal with 2:43 remaining.

It was the fourth shutout this season for Lowell, which has allowed just 18 goals in 12 games, including only six goals in seven Hockey East games.

Victor Ostman finished with 24 saves for Maine (1-10-2, 1-7-1).

COLBY 7, WENTWORTH 3: Justin Grillo produced two goals and an assist for the Mules (1-1), who rolled out to a 4-0 lead and cruised past the Leopards (2-6-1) at Bowdoin’s Watson Arena.

Jack Sullivan added a goal and two assists, Michael Thomas had a goal and an assist, and Quinn Doyle, Jalen Kaplan and Michael Morrissey also scored.

BABSON 3, BOWDOIN 1: The Beavers (6-1-2) opened a 3-0 lead on first-period goals by Hunter Garlasco, Ryan Black and Chris Rooney as they defeated Polar Bears (0-3) in Brunswick.

Jimmy Duffy scored late in the second for Bowdoin, assisted by Andy Stoneman and Kyle Jadatz.

STONEHILL 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Nolan FitzPatrick and Kyle Heath scored just 21 seconds apart in the first period, starting the Skyhawks (2-5-1) on their way to a win over the Huskies (2-4-1) at Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

USM’s Mathieu Sabourin ended Stonehill’s shutout bid with 1:20 remaining.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BRADLEY 71, MAINE 39: Malevy Leons scored 21 points as the Braves (2-5) easily defeated the Black Bears (2-4) in Peoria, Illinois.

Leons made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added three blocks.

Peter Filipovity led Maine with 11 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CLARKSON 5, MAINE 2: Gabrielle David and Caitrin Lonergan each scored twice as the ninth-ranked Golden Knights (13-2-4) beat the Black Bears (6-10-1) in Orono.

Ida Kuoppala and Alyssa Wruble tallied unassisted goals for Maine.

BOWDOIN 8, STEVENSON 1: Julia Surgenor recorded a hat trick as the Polar Bears (1-2) downed the Mustangs (2-5) in the Codfish Bowl tournament in Boston.

Gia Massari notched a pair of goals, Angelina Joyce and Kiley Briand each had a goal and two assists, and Ally Thanassi also scored.

TRINITY 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Cassidy McNeeley scored a pair of goals and the Bantams (2-0) blanked the Nor’easters (2-6) in Biddeford.

Paige Kehoe opened the scoring.

UNE goalie Delanie Corcoran recorded 40 saves.