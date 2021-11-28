Food, potable water, shelter, a healthy family and gainful employment represent just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all of what I’m currently grateful for.

But after reading today’s Maine Sunday Telegram I am reminded of something else I cherish: the continuing existence of dedicated journalists who doggedly and courageously pursue and unearth truth, and also produce thoughtful commentaries that encourage their readers-viewers to think.

I’ve been reading Bill Nemitz’s columns for the past quarter-century or so, and I cannot recall a time when one didn’t cause me to pause, reflect and consider the significance of his carefully-chosen words. I often agree with the sentiments he expresses, but even when I don’t, the genuineness of (and passion in) his voice comes through loud and clear, whether it’s expressing curiosity, joy, contempt or some combination of those things. And he does this week after week, month after month, and year after year despite unceasing criticism from willfully misinformed critics who, lacking even a fraction of his courage, launch vitriolic, craven and often personal tirades at him from behind the safety of online pseudonyms.

In an age when true journalists are becoming an increasingly endangered species, it’s a blessing to have access to one who writes thoughtfully about issues that matter, while laying off celebrity gossip, the doings of self-promoting ex-chief executives and similar low-hanging fruit.

Mr. Nemitz is a true asset to journalism in general and to Maine in particular, and I for one am thankful for him.

Andy Young

Cumberland Center

