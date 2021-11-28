It’s time to experiment with what’s left of your body if you are lucky enough to get to the 90s. Getting around at that age does require extra help for some of us and am happy to have a walker. It’s not the racing model I asked for but it will do.

For example I take my blood pressure when I have my oatmeal in the morning, take it again when I have my martini in the evening before dinner. Happy to report oatmeal and gin come out even – with good numbers. Thank goodness for my Mom’s genes.

My new experiment came about because my sons thought I was giving them funny answers. What can you expect when they mumble. To cut to the chase, I flunked the audiologist’s test by a mile. Only got one word right. The shame of it all! One week later I walked out of the audiologist’s office wired for sound, and completely astounded how noisy the world had become over the last several years.

New things happened in my kitchen. Apparently the buzzer was not broken on the microwave. The first time I used it sporting my new hearing aids, it sounded like a siren. The timer on my oven was seriously loud. Hadn’t heard them in years.

Other interesting sounds occurred. Ice cubes in the tray sounded like broken glass, putting dishes away gunshots – oh, the new experiences in my life. My own voice was loud and harsh. Is that me? When did that happen? My new learning curve or hearing curve to be more specific is wonderful. I was missing so many things. Also, I am happy to report, my family no longer mumbles.

