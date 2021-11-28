LOS ANGELES — Stephen Curry scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to eight with a 105-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Otto Porter Jr. added 18 points, and Jordan Poole had 17 for the Warriors. They improved their NBA-best record to 18-2 heading into a showdown Tuesday night in Phoenix against the streaking Suns, who are 17-3 after winning 16 straight.
Paul George led Los Angeles with 30 points, and Eric Bledsoe and Marcus Morris added 13 apiece. The Clippers went into the game with wins in eight of their last 10 home games. The Warriors are 7-0 on the road.
The Clippers played the Warriors tough in a 115-113 loss during the opening week of the season, but they could not keep pace this time in the second half.
Golden State led 44-42 at halftime before starting the third quarter on an 11-2 run. Curry scored seven points during the spurt and Draymond Green had four as the Warriors took a 55-44 advantage four minutes into the second half.
The Clippers slowly chipped away and got it down to 60-59 with 2:50 remaining on a pair of free throws by Terance Mann. But Golden State seized control with a 26-9 run over an eight-minute span starting late in the third quarter.
BUCKS 118, PACERS 100: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds and visiting Milwaukee extended its winning streak to seven.
The Bucks led by five at halftime and pulled away with a 39-27 third quarter. Guard Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the quarter.
Caris LeVert led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points.
NOTES
FINES: Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. and Miami’s Dewayne Dedmon were fined by the NBA on Sunday.
Carter was fined $35,000 for “ forcefully throwing ” his protective glasses at a game official in the Magic’s loss at Cleveland on Saturday night. He received a technical foul and was ejected with 2:09 remaining.
Dedmon was docked $15,000 for kicking a seat cushion from the team bench into the stands Saturday night in a victory at Chicago. He was assessed a technical foul and ejected early in the fourth quarter.
