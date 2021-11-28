A 40-year-old Oxford man died late Sunday morning in a vehicle crash on Hebron Road/Route 119 in Paris, the town’s police chief said.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. when the 2011 Ford pickup truck he was driving left the road and partially rolled over into some trees, said Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey.

The man was traveling alone and was pronounced dead at the scene, Dailey said. Police are withholding the man’s name until proper notifications can be made.

The investigation into possible causes of the crash is ongoing.

