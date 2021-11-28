The 2021 fall sports season was a welcome one, featuring the return of complete schedules and a postseason, and it included dominance from many familiar names.

Every local school produced postseason all-stars and here’s how it all shook out:

Football

Portland’s football team enjoyed an undefeated regular season and got to the regional final. The Bulldogs placed Andrew Brewer, Brandon Boyle, Kennedy Charles, Grant Crosby, Aidan DiMillo, Nathan Isajar and Curtis Smith on the Southwestern Maine Activities Association Class B all-conference first-team. Deering’s Remijo Wani was also selected.

Deering’s Brandon Cronin, Max Hibbard, Qwest Newhall and Emmanuel Saili and Portland’s Grant Crosby qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Portland’s Brandon Boyle was named SMAA Class B Player of the Year.

Portland’s Jason McLeod was chosen SMAA Class B Coach of the Year and his right-hand man, Mike Rutherford, was named the SMAA Class B Assistant Coach of the Year.

Boys’ soccer

Waynflete’s boys’ soccer team once again stood atop Class C this season and the Flyers placed four players, Matt Adey, Henry Hart, Roan Hopkins and Samir Sayed, on the WMC Class C/D all-star team.

In the SMAA, Cheverus junior goalkeeper Wyatt Roy and Deering junior defender Celda Mouckala were named to the first-team.

The second-team included Deering junior midfielder Adilson Vidal and Portland junior defender Oliver Hettenbach and senior goalkeeper Jose Kiala.

Cheverus senior forward Brady Hoglund, senior midfielder Emmet Scheule and senior defender Odan Strock, Deering senior forward Abdulla Al Taee, junior midfielders Chandrel Mangele Laza and Patricio Mowa and senior defender David Kita and Portland senior forward Cristo Vumpa, senior midfielder Jack Lannon and junior midfielder Nick Paterniti were honorable mentions.

Cheverus Aidan Fedrizzi, Liam Fedrizzi, Brady Hoglund, Nicholas Nason, Jamal Osei and Odan Strock, Deering’s Mario Pulido-Ladero and Portland’s Carlos Braceras qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

All-region selections included Cheverus’ Brady Hoglund, Deering’s Celda Mouckala and Portland’s Oliver Hettenbach in Class A South and Waynflete’s Matt Adey, Henry Hart and Samir Sayed in Class C South.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, the SMAA all-conference first-team included Cheverus senior forward Julia Kratzer.

Deering freshman forward Elsa Freeman and Portland junior forward Eliza Stein and junior defender Kendall Sniper made the second-team.

Cheverus junior forward Caolinn Durkin and senior defender Hayley Jordan and Portland freshman midfielder Annaliese Collin were honorable mention selections.

Deering’s Elsa Freeman joined Scarborough’s Lana Djuranovic as SMAA Rookies of the Year.

Cheverus’ Emma Tweed, Deering’s Francesca Freeman and Portland’s Vanessa Connolly made the SMAA Senior All-Citizenship team.

Cheverus’ Emily Bontatibus, Olivia Bradford, Hayley Jordan, Maeve Kelly, Julia Kratzer, Lydia Niedermeyer, Lillie Singleton, Kadynne Smith and Emma Tweed, Deering’s Haley Allen and Isa Gomez and Portland’s Vanessa Connolly, Chelsea Dana, Lainey Randall, Molly Snow and Sarah Temple qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Waynflete’s Lolie Milspaugh and Iris Stutzman made the first-team.

All-region selections included Cheverus’ Julia Kratzer and Deering’s Elsa Freeman in Class A South and Waynflete’s Lucy Hart, Lolie Milspaugh and Iris Stuzman in Class C South.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team enjoyed its best-ever season this fall, winning a state championship for the first time, so it was no surprise to see the Stags with a huge presence on the SMAA all-conference team.

Cheverus’ Lily Johnson, Lucy Johnson and Taylor Tory were named to the first-team, along with Portland/Deering’s Halloran Chase.

Cheverus’ Norah Slattery and Portland/Deering’s Ella Burdin were honorable mentions.

Cheverus’ Lillian Magda and Portland/Deering’s Meribel Collin made the SMAA All-Rookie team.

Cheverus’ Abigail Jenkins, Mary Kathryn Murphy, Alison Nashawaty, Norah Slattery, Lily Smith and Emily Wiggin, Deering’s Chloe Croce and Madeline Morrison and Portland’s Ella Burdin, Halle Chase, Meribel Collin, Isabelle Moran and Seneca Ward-Bailey all qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cheverus’ Theresa Hendrix, along with Noble’s Josie Chadbourne, was named SMAA Co-Coach of the Year.

In the WMC, Larkin Kern, Emily Kalinich and Emilia McKenney of the NYA/Waynflete co-op squad were first-teamers.

NYA/Waynflete’s Emma Bowden, Elliana Howerton-Lynch and Tilsley Kelly made the second-team.

NYA/Waynflete’s Emilia McKenney was also named the WMC Class C Player of the Year.

Cheverus’ Lily Johnson, Lucy Johnson and Taylor Tory were all named to the All-State team.

Volleyball

Deering sophomore middle Lara Gin made the SMAA volleyball second-team.

Cheverus senior setter Ava Nickerson, Deering senior outside hitter Nicole Quang and Portland senior setter Kate Oulton were honorable mentions.

Cheverus’ Zoe Baker, Sarah Earley and Ainsley Gray, Deering’s Katie Gallagher, Bela Nieves and Morgan Shibles and Portland’s Ashleigh Daniels, Julia Duggan, Caitlyn Huynh and Kate Oulton all qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cross country

The SMAA boys’ cross country all-star team featured Nathan Blades of regional champion Portland, qualifying for the second-team, along with Deering’s Alexei Seredin.

Cheverus’ Ryan Flaherty was one of five Will to Win award winners.

Portland’s Kevin Woodhouse was named SMAA boys’ team Coach of the Year.

The SMAA girls’ first-team included Cheverus’ Annabelle Brooks and Portland’s Samantha Moore.

Cheverus’ Grace Turner and Deering’s Megan Cunningham made the second-team.

Portland’s Tenley Flint and Alyssa Sigfridson were honorable mention selections.

Cheverus’ Leska Whitmarsh was one of three Will to Win award recipients.

In the WMC, Skylar Harris, of the Division II champion Waynflete girls, made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Annabelle Brooks and Deering’s Megan Cunningham were named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches Association All-State girls’ second-team.

Golf

Waynflete’s George Fahey didn’t just win the Class C individual golf title this fall, he also was named a WMC first-team all-star, along with teammates Ed Cox and Henry Kerr.

In the SMAA, Cheverus’ Anthony Cloutier was named to the Northern Division first-team.

Portland’s Russell Dalton made the second-team.

