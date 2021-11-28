The 2021 fall sports season was a welcome one, featuring the return of complete schedules and a postseason, and it included dominance from many familiar names.

Every local school produced postseason all-stars and here’s how it all shook out:

Football

Cape Elizabeth’s football team didn’t just win the program’s first Class C championship, it also produced multiple Campbell Conference Class B all-stars, including Colin Campbell, Nick Laughlin, Caden McDuffie, James Rickman and Colin Smith.

Cape Elizabeth’s Bodhi Beber and Colin Campbell qualified for the All-Academic team.

McDuffie was also chosen as the Campbell Conference Class C Player of the Year.

Cape Elizabeth’s Sean Green was named Campbell Conference Coach of the Year, with Nick Cliche, his right-hand man, selected as the Campbell Conference Assistant Coach of the Year.

In Class A, Scarborough senior lineman Brady Reed and senior utility player Jayden Flaker made the all-state offensive first-team.

Scarborough junior running back Griffin Denbow made the second-team.

Scarborough senior tackle Cam Freedman and back Charlie Murray were named to the all-state defensive first-team.

Scarborough end Andrew Moore, tackle Connor Parks and back Jayden Flaker made the second-team.

The All-Academic team included Scarborough’s Maxwell Cook, Jayden Flaker, Quinn Fogarty, Andrew Lancaster, Brett Murphy, Connor Parks, Bradyn Reed and Sam Rumelhart.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association Class B South all-star team included South Portland’s Amir Broadus, Jack Cole, Nolan Hobbs, Blake Kierstead and Ryan Thurber.

South Portland’s Jack Cole qualified for the All-Academic team.

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough and South Portland both had multiple players named to the SMAA boys’ soccer all-star team.

The first-team included Scarborough junior forward Zander Haskell and junior back Noah Flagg and South Portland junior forward Divin Mpinga, senior midfielder Joey Perron and senior back Jack Houle.

South Portland junior goalkeeper Thomas Caouette made the second-team.

Scarborough junior midfielders Ashton Blanchette and Parker Killiard, senior back Nicholas Connolly and junior goalkeeper Nicholas Ouellette were honorable mentions.

Scarborough’s Nicholas Connolly, Reid Deniso, Carlo Dexter, Liam Grant, Dylan LaBonte, Kyle Mogavero, Jeremiah Park and Nathan Robinson and South Portland’s Cullen Adams, Kenneth Carlisle and Jack Houle qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Scarborough’s Zander Haskell was named SMAA Offensive Player of the Year.

Scarborough’s Noah Flagg was chosen SMAA Defensive Player of the Year.

In the Western Maine Conference, Cape Elizabeth’s Tucker Livingston and Tiernan Lathrop made the Class B first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Sam Cochran was named to the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Tucker Livingston, Sawyer Richard and Daniel Ryzhov qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

All-region selections included Scarborough’s Noah Flagg and Zander Haskell and South Portland’s Jack Houle, Divin Mpinga and Joey Perron in Class A South, Cape Elizabeth’s Tiernan Lathrop in Class B South and Greater Portland Christian’s Paul Tran in Class D South.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, now three-time Class B champion Cape Elizabeth placed Elise Branch, Maggie Cochran, Caroline Gentile and Emily Supple on the WMC all-star first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Maggie Cochran, Caroline Gentile, Penelope Haydar, Claire McDonald, Esme Song, Sabine Spier and Emily Supple qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

In the SMAA, Scarborough junior forward Ali Mokriski and sophomore midfielder Lana Djuranovic made the first-team.

Scarborough senior Una Djuranovic and junior back Julia Black were named to the second-team.

Scarborough sophomore back Natalie Ryan and South Portland senior midfielder Eliese Perron were honorable mention selections.

Scarborough’s Lana Djuranovic joined Deering’s Elsa Freeman as SMAA Rookies of the Year.

Scarborough’s Evelyn Boardman, Remington Bristol, Sophie Brooks, Gwen Diaz, Una Djuranovic, Danielle Michaud, Darby Stolz and Ariella Swett and South Portland’s Julianne Coyne, Abigail Dresser, Julia Flaherty and Eliese Perron qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

All-region selections included Scarborough’s Lana Djuranovic, Una Djuranovic and Ali Mokriski in Class A South and Cape Elizabeth’s Elise Branch, Maggie Cochran, Caroline Gentile and Emily Supple in Class B South.

Field hockey

The SMAA field hockey all-conference first-team included Scarborough’s Lilian Finley and Lili Stone and South Portland’s Emily Keefe.

Scarborough’s Anjali Bhatnagar made the second-team.

Scarborough’s Anna Kavanagh and South Portland’s Ella Nickerson were honorable mention selections.

Scarborough’s Maggie Pendergast and South Portland’s Chloe Brown made the SMAA All-Rookie team.

Scarborough’s Erin Bresnahan, Anna Borelli, Gabriella Giftos and Lili Stone qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, after the program’s best season in over two decades, Cape Elizabeth placed Grace Gray and Camden Woods on the Class B first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Carmen Erickson and Kaitlyn McIntyre were named to the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Carmen Erickson, Haley Hemeon, Zofia Leary-Forrey and Camden Woods qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Camden Woods was given the Linda Whitney Outstanding Player Award as the top player in Class B.

Cape Elizabeth’s Grace Gray and Scarborough’s Anjali Bhatnagar and Lillian Finley were chosen for the All-State team.

Volleyball

Scarborough’s volleyball team stole headlines with an epic victory in the Class A state match and the Red Storm placed three players, senior middle Maddie Strouse, senior outside hitter Gwen Dorsey and freshman outside hitter Natalie Moynihan, on the SMAA first-team. They were joined by South Portland senior libero Pearl Friedland-Farley.

Scarborough senior setter Mya Jones and South Portland sophomore setter Ruth Boles made the second-team.

Scarborough senior libero Emma Goodwin and South Portland senior outside hitter Ashley Thurston were honorable mentions.

Scarborough’s Gwen Dorsey, Lindsay Fiorillo, Emma Goodwin, Elisabeth LeFebvre, Maddie Strouse and Maya Woolverton and South Portland’s Madelyn Jamieson and Ashley Thurston qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Maeve McQueeny and Emily Rudberg of Class B state runner-up Cape Elizabeth made the first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Amy Rasco and Madalynn Vaine made the second-team.

Vaine also qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Cross country

The SMAA boys’ cross country all-star first-team featured Scarborough senior Zachary Barry and South Portland senior Jacob Ramos.

South Portland senior Brady Guay qualified for the second-team.

South Portland senior Lucas Lefebvre was an honorable mention and also won a Will to Win award.

On the girls’ side, Scarborough’s Rowan Driscoll was an honorable mention.

In the WMC, the boys’ first-team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Owen Patry and Vaughn Lindenau.

Cape Elizabeth’s Andrew Butzel, Brendan Connolly, Vaughn Lindenau, Owen Patry and Lukas Robinson qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

The girls’ first-team included Cape Elizabeth’s Hadley Mahoney and Emma Young.

Cape Elizabeth’s Marcella Hesser, Jeanette Kelly, Darby Kline and Eva Morris qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Scarborough’s Zachary Barry was named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches Association All-State boys’ first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Owen Patry and South Portland’s Jacob Ramos made the All-State boys’ second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Hadley Mahoney was named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches Association All-State girls’ first-team.

Golf

South Portland’s Lucas Flaherty didn’t just win the Class A individual golf title this fall, he also was named to the SMAA Northern Division first-team, along with Scarborough’s Marc Twombly and Alden Griffiths.

Scarborough’s Harrison Griffiths and T.J. Liponis, along with South Portland’s Alex Laupold and Connor Corcoran, made the second-team.

South Portland’s Aidan Gorneau qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Cape Elizabeth’s Jake Frame, Sam Ludington and Curtis Sullivan made the All-Conference team.

