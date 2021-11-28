PRINCETON, N.J. — Princeton scored 21 straight points in the first half to pull away and beat the University of Maine 82-43 in a women’s basketball game on Sunday afternoon.

Abby Meyers scored 21 points for the Tigers (5-1), who lead 43-26 after the first half then scored 28 points in the third quarter.

Julia Cunningham added 14 points for Princeton, while Grace Stone and Maggie Connolly each had 11.

Maeve Carroll had 13 points and five rebounds for the Black Bears (2-5).

BOWDOIN 54, MIT 50: Annie Boasberg hit a free throw with 34 left to give the Polar Bears (7-0) the lead and Sydney Jones added a pair of free throws as Bowdoin beat the Engineers (3-2) in Brunswick.

Boasberg finished with 13 points, going 4 of 6 from the line. Sela Kay added 12 points, while Jones and Tatum Angotti each chipping in with eight points.

Kamsi Nwogu had 16 points for MIT. Kylie Gallagher added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

BATES 67, MAINE MARITIME 42: Meaghan Graff had six of her 12 points in the first quarter and the Bobcats (4-1) cruised by the Mariners (5-2) in Lewiston.

Ariana Dalia had 12 points and Davina Kabantu 10 for Bates.

Lauren Plissey had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Maine Maritime.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 60, REGIS 42: The Nor’easters (3-4) scored eight straight points in the third quarter to pull away and beat the Rangers (1-4) in Weston, Massachusetts.

Kaylee Beyor had 14 points, while Jordyn Franzen had 13 for UNE.

Courtney Doherty scored 11 points for Regis.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BABSON 78, BOWDOIN 54: The Beavers (5-3) scored the first 17 points of the game and beat the Polar Bears (4-2) in Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Colin Bradenese scored 26 points for Babson. Kieran Dorney added 18 points, including 13 in the first half. Rob Crouch added 12 points.

Michael Simons had 13 points, while Xander Werkman and James McGowan each had 11.

BATES 86, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 48: Jahmir Primer scored 21 points as the Bobcats (3-2) beat the Nor’easters (1-7) in Biddeford.

Drew Sachs added 11 points, while Stephen Ward and Andrew Snoddy each added 10.

Alex Kravchuk had 19 points for UNE.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 4, UMASS-BOSTON 2: Izzi Stoddard and Elly Whitmore had goals in the first three minutes as the Polar Bears (2-2) beat the Beacons (4-5) in the championship game of the Codfish Bowl tournament at Boston.

Peyton Mulhern scored early in the second period and Stoddard added an insurance goal for Bowdoin. Ana Gustafson and Hannah MacDougall scored for UMass-Boston.

Meagan Miranda recorded 34 saves for the Polar Bears, while Victoria Kennedy had 30 saves for the Beacons.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 3, WENTWORTH 3: Chris Brown and Luke Wheeler scored in the third period for the Polar Bears (0-3-1) but the Leopards (2-6-2) stormed back to tie the game in Waterville.

Bowdoin took a 1-0 lead when Patrick Fitzpatrick scored in the second period. Tyler Lapshanski tied it later in the period for Wentworth. Joey O’Leary and Lapshanski scored short-handed goals in the third to send the game to overtime.

Will Oliver stopped 35 shots for WIT, while Alex Kozic had 43 saves for Bowdoin.

BABSON 5, COLBY 4: Thomas Kramer finished off a pass from John Corrigan with 2:12 to play to give the Beavers (6-1-2) a win over the Mules (3-1-2) in Waterville.

Justin Grillo had a pair of goals and an assist for Colby, with Carter Breitenfeldt and Jack Sullivan each added a goal and an assist.

Brad Arvanitis stopped 31 shots for Babson, while Andy Beran had 23 saves for the Mules.

