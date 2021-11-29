The mind set that says others can bear your suffering for you is the same mindset that every regime in history has used to justify war, abuse, greed, famine, environmental destruction and disease.

Since the pandemic started, 5,183,342 people (adults, adolescents and kids) have died from COVID-19.

So far, 4.2 billion people worldwide have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, equal to about 55.3 percent of the world population.

The death rate among the unvaccinated from COVID-19 is 13 times that of those who have been vaccinated in the United States. The COVID-19 case rate among the unvaccinated is six times that of the vaccinated.

Vaccine refusal is letting others do your suffering for you.

Last time I checked, the number of war fatalities since WWI (excluding WW II) is around 2 million.

Every time a new COVID-19 case appears, there is a chance for a new variant to emerge. Vaccination prevents new variants.

Ask yourself: Isn’t there hypocrisy in refusing vaccination while purporting to care for human well-being, sustainability, peace, let alone your grandchildren?

Susan Cook

Bath

