An overnight mechanical failure in the Brunswick downtown Hannaford’s refrigeration system prompted the store to empty the shelves holding refrigerated goods on Monday morning.

“The failure impacted refrigerated food only, not frozen,” wrote Hannaford Supermarket spokesperson Eric Blom in an email Monday. “Equipment has been repaired, and the store has begun the process for replenishing those items that were removed from shelves for food safety reasons.”

It is unclear how much product was lost and if any of the goods are salvageable. The shelves will be replenished on Monday, Blom said, although an exact timeframe is yet to be determined.

Brunswick’s second Hannaford location at Cook’s Corner was not impacted, Blom said.

