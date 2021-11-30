Phippsburg native and founding executive director of Marine Mammals of Maine Lynda Doughty was nominated for CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year, which honors individuals around the world who strive to improve the lives of others.
Doughty is among the top 10 nominees for the award. Voting is taking place to see who will win the award and $100,000 toward their nonprofit. Votes can be cast on CNN’s website.
In a news release Tuesday, Doughty wrote she is “humbled by this recognition.” A Marine Mammals of Maine volunteer nominated her for the award.
“The community I was raised in has been a huge support system along my journey to carry out this critical work in Maine,” Doughty wrote. “At the end of the day, I just want to ensure these animals have a voice, that we help those impacted by humans, and that we are doing everything we can to protect their habitat. Now we have this incredible opportunity to do even more of that if awarded Hero of the Year.”
Founded in 2011, Marine Mammals of Maine is a nonprofit organization dedicated to marine mammal and sea turtle response, rescue, care, research and education. The organization responds to stranded marine mammals and sea turtles along about 2,500 miles of Maine’s coastline from Kittery to Rockland. The organization also operates a rehabilitation center for seals.
