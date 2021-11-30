Topsham-based accessories company Governor Baxter in a collaboration with outfitter company Filson is producing wool vests with material from recycled vintage WWII military blankets.

Made from Governor Baxter’s private stock of WWII military surplus, the material is virgin wool produced in America’s mills according to 1940s specs, according to a news release.

“Partnering with Governor Baxter who creatively incorporated deadstock military fabrics into our vest, gives our customers a unique product option for the season,” said Alex Carleton, chief creative officer at Filson, in the release.

The Filson + Governor Baxter Reversible Vest will be available for purchase at Filson.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: