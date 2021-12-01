DURHAM, N.H.— New Hampshire football coach Sean McDonnell announced his retirement Wednesday after leading the Wildcats for 23 years.

“It’s time for a new face, new ideas and a new way of doing things around here,” McDonnell said in a statement. “I can’t begin to say thank you enough for the opportunities the University of New Hampshire has given to me: as a student, as an assistant coach and then as its head football coach. This has been the honor of a lifetime.”

McDonnell’s 157 career wins rank second in UNH history behind Bill Bowes’ at 175, his former head coach and National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Famer.

The Wildcats had a 14-year run of NCAA playoff berths and 14 playoff victories from 2004-2017, including three conference championships.

McDonnell was a defensive back for the Wildcats from 1975-1978 and served eight seasons as an assistant coach at UNH, including five years as offensive coordinator.

ARIZONA: Arizona has hired UCLA defensive line coach Johnny Nansen as its defensive coordinator.

Nansen replaces Don Brown, who left to become the head coach at Massachusetts.

Nansen spent the past two seasons coaching the Bruins’ defensive line and has coached in the Pac-12 since 2009. He previously spent six seasons as an assistant at Southern California, serving as assistant head coach while working with the linebackers and recruiting efforts from 2016-18.

Nansen served in a variety of roles at Washington from 2009-13, including a stint as assistant head coach. He also worked at Idaho from 2004-08 after playing three seasons at Washington State.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous