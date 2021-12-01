WELLS – Ruth G. Woodward, 97, of Windham and former longtime resident of Wells, passed way Sunday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Ledge Wood in Windham following a lengthy walk in Alzheimer’s disease.

Ruth was born Nov. 25, 1924, in Wells, the daughter of Samuel N. and Susan Ruth Hutchins Murray, and attended Wells schools.

She was a manager the Cumberland Farms in Ogunquit for many years.

Ruth was a member of the Wells Ogunquit Senior Center, through its transition from its old building into its new location on Route 1. Always one to be active, she loved to target shoot with a BB gun, enjoyed playing solitaire and knitting.

She was predeceased by her sons, Roland and Guy Woodward, a grandson, Richard C. Young Jr. and granddaughter, Chrissy Sjulander; a brother, Roland Murray and a sister, Pearl Cook.

Survivors include her daughters, Diana Young and her husband Richard of Wells, and Natalie Sjulander of Waterboro, eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

Visiting hours will be held 4-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Ocean View Cemetery, Route 1, Wells, with Reverend David Hughes officiating.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ruth’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd, Wells, Maine.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Wells – Ogunquit Senior Center,

PO Box 987,

Wells, ME 04090

