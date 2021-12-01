Police have released the identity of the 40-year-old Oxford man who died late Sunday morning in a vehicle crash on Hebron Road/Route 119 in the town of Paris.

Roger Lee Keith died around 11:15 a.m. when the 2011 Ford pickup truck he was driving left the road and partially rolled over into some trees, said Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey. Keith was traveling alone.

Police are investigating whether the crash was caused by distracted driving, a medical event or other impairment, Dailey said.