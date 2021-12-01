KENNEBUNK – Two members of the Regional School Unit 21 Board of Directors have resigned.

Todd Shea is one of three Arundel directors and was elected to a three-year term in June. Amanda Oelschlegel is one of six Kennebunk directors and is serving a term that expires in June 2022. Both cited time constraints as their reasons for leaving the board.

“I have appreciated the privilege of serving our community, but I cannot dedicate the time required at this point to do the best job possible,” said Oelschelgel in her letter to the board.

Shea’s term expires in 2024. “I thank you and the other board members for your dedication to the cause, but unfortunately my personal and professional commitments will not afford me the time and attention required for this volunteer position,” Shea wrote.

Now the communities in which they serve will look for new board members.

Shea was elected as RSU 21 director in a write-in vote June 8, after no one stepped up to seek nominations to be on the ballot. He prevailed over another write-in candidate with 70 votes. Rkiya Noyes received 27 votes in the contest.

Both resignations must be formally accepted before the two communities can proceed with filling the positions on an interim basis. That is expected to take place Dec. 6.

In Kennebunk, Town Clerk Merton Brown said he expects the vacancy to be filled much the same as a similar vacancy was a year ago – when the select board sought letters of interest, conducted interviews and made an interim appointment.

In Arundel, Deputy Town Clerk Diana Boucher, relaying a message from Town Clerk Keith Trefethen, said the board would also seek letters of interest and appoint a director.

According to the RSU 21 policy manual, “The board notifies the municipal officers of the municipalities within RSU 21 of a vacancy before the annual town meetings or before the regular municipal election. The municipal officers shall then select an interim director to serve until the next election.”

