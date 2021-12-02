FALMOUTH – Donald Michael Curry, 71, of Falmouth, Maine, passed away suddenly at home on Nov. 29, 2021. Originally from Merrick, New York, Don is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 49 years – the “love of his life” – Vicki (nee O’Neill); son Donald James (”DJ”); daughter Ashley; and four grandchildren: Dylan, Annie, Jane and Theo.Don graduated from Bridgeport University in 1971 and went on to serve two years as a military police officer in the US Army before being honorably discharged. Afterwards he had a successful 42-year career in the health care industry, retiring as President of CIGNA for the New England region in 2014.All who knew him would attest to Don’s wonderful sense of humor and engaging, amicable personality that brought out the best in people around him. A dedicated and enthusiastic father and grandfather, the greatest legacy of all that he left were his children and grandchildren. Don was the epitome of a passionate fisherman and an avid golfer who loved tying flies and travelling on fishing adventures with his dearest friends and family. He enjoyed summers at his beloved camp, “Tight Lines,” in Western Maine.Among other things, Don was involved in community service over the years, serving in various board roles and raising funds for the Professional Golf Association, the Maine Seniors Golf Association, the NJ Sales and Marketing Executives Association, several homeowner’s associations, and the ARC, an organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In addition to these formal roles, Don was a mentor to countless young professionals and lectured on healthcare topics at Rutgers University and Wharton Business School.A time of gathering will be held from 1-2 p.m., immediately followed by a celebration of Don’s life on Saturday, December 4, at 2 p.m., at the Lindquist Funeral Home at 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine 04096.For it is not to dust that you must return but to the sea, where the shell of your ear can hear that larger sound, to return or not return, to stand, like this, on a shore knowing you can never be lost – only found – at sea.﻿You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Miramichi Salmon Association, http://www.miramichisalmon.ca

Guest Book