Margaret H. Roy 1942 – 2021 PORTLAND – It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Roy announces her passing on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a brief illness. She was born in Rumford, Maine on Aug. 12, 1942 to the late Armand and Louise Dubois. Margaret was a sweet, caring, feisty little pint-sized powerhouse who was known to all as Maggie. She attended Rumford schools through her graduation. On Aug. 11, 1962, she married Claude Roy and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage together until his passing in 2008. She worked as a home daycare provider and then for many years as a patient account representative at Midcoast Hospital and as a customer service representative at LL Bean before her retirement. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and their families meant the world to her. Her smiling face could be seen gracing all family gatherings, and she never missed a chance to be with those she loved. She enjoyed spending summers at Pinehirst Campground with her sister, Sue, whom she was very close to. She is survived by two sons, Greg Roy and partner Christine, of Hollis, Gary Roy of Brunswick, and a daughter, Linda and husband Roger of Lisbon Falls; six grandchildren, Kevin Roy and wife Kara of Naples, Christopher Roy of North Carolina, Kirstie Scarponi and husband Kory of Durham, Brian Black and wife Jennifer of Litchfield, Benjamin Black and wife Amber of Sabattus, and Brandon Black and partner Carly of Sabattus; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, A.J., and Leo with a fourth on the way; one great-great grandchild, Liam; a sister, Sue, of Scarborough; a niece, Anne Cloutier and husband Keith of Gorham; two nephews, Danny Desrosiers of Nevada and David Desrosiers of Oregon; two great nieces, Kayleigh and Andy of Gorham; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and a grand-dog, Cooper. In addition to being predeceased by her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Armand Dubois, Jr. and a sister, Phyllis Haines. There will be no funeral, but a celebration of life may be held at a later date. She will live on in our hearts forever. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com/obituaries/Margaret-Roy-3/

