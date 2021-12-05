ETHAN NJITOH, Junior-Soccer

Class B South regional all-star

WMC all-star, first-team

Njitoh was the engine that made Greely’s offense go and thanks in part to his heroics, the Rangers enjoyed another successful campaign.

Njitoh joined the Greely varsity as a freshman and made his presence felt as a sophomore, scoring four goals and adding five assists, in a season that was abbreviated due to COVID. This season, with the return of a full schedule and a postseason, Njitoh led the Rangers by scoring 10 goals. He also had nine assists, which was second on the squad. He was a matchup nightmare who was able to make opposing goalkeepers look foolish and was equally willing to set up his teammates.

Highlights included scoring the winning goal against rival Cape Elizabeth, two goals and an assist in a victory over Sacopee Valley, a goal in a second win over Cape Elizabeth, an assist in a victory over Freeport and two goals in a preliminary round playoff win over Lincoln Academy. The Rangers lost to Freeport in the Class B South quarterfinals, but finished the year 10-4-2.

Njitoh, who was named to both the all-conference and all-state teams, still has one more season to work his magic and the end result will likely be a lot of goals and a lot of wins for Greely.

Coach Mike Andereasen’s comment: “Ethan has led our team in scoring both his sophomore and junior years. Obviously, he is our primary scoring threat. Many of his goals were scored by his creativity. He is extremely humble and is just as willing to assist on a goal as he is to score one. Although heavily marked on the field, Ethan nonetheless was able to create scoring chances for both himself and his teammates.”

Prior winners:

2020 Andrew Klein (golf)

2019 Aidan Melville (soccer)

2018 Joey Cassella (football)

2017 Quinn Molloy (soccer)

2016 Paul Buchanan (football)

2015 Sam Peck (football)

2014 Aidan Roberts (golf)

2013 Matt Crowley (soccer)

2012 Svenn Jacobsen (football)

2011 Stefan Sandreuter (cross country)

2010 Jon Higgins (football)

2009 Logan Price (cross country)

2008 Steven Chase (soccer)

2007 James LePage (cross country)

2006 Oliver Blum (soccer)

2005 Greg Frost (soccer)

2004 Casey Diehl (cross country)

2003 Will Robinson (golf)

2002 Ben True (cross country)

2001 Ben True (cross country)

SAVANNA HARVEY, Senior—Field hockey

All-state

WMC all-star, first-team

Defensive MVP

Harvey came up clutch game after game, year after year and will graduate as arguably the finest goalie in program history.

Harvey started playing goalie in middle school and took to it quickly.

“I started playing goalie in sixth grade,” Harvey said. “When I first put on the gear I just knew it was my position. I love the feeling of just stopping the ball and hearing everybody cheer.”

Harvey then became the varsity starter as a freshman, was a first-team all-conference and an all-state goalie as a sophomore, then anchored the Rangers defense as a junior during an abbreviated season of transition.

This fall, Greely was competitive throughout, largely because Harvey was so tough to beat. She stopped 210 of 231 shots for a superb 88.2 save percentage.

Highlights included 16 saves in a season-opening loss to Lake Region, 18 saves in an overtime loss to Fryeburg Academy, 11 saves in a setback at Freeport, 21 saves in a loss to eventual regional runner-up Cape Elizabeth and 19 saves in a second game against Cape Elizabeth.

The Rangers suffered their sixth one-goal loss of the season, this time on penalty corners, to Lake Region in the Class B South preliminary round of the playoffs.

Following the season, Harvey was named all-conference and all-state and announced that she plans to play next year at Division III Springfield College in Massachusetts.

She certainly left her mark at Greely. A legacy of timely saves against the best opponents. Rest assured, her pads will be very hard to fill.

Coach Burgess LePage’s comment: “Savanna is special. I don’t feel stressed when we’re on defense with her back there. She has the mentality that if the other team scores, the game’s not over and we need to move on. Savanna is one of the most dedicated athletes to her craft I’ve come across in my athletic career. She eats, sleeps and breathes field hockey and her enthusiasm is incredibly contagious. I don’t think there’s anyone on this team who believed in our team more fiercely than Savanna did. She knew that our record was no indication of our strength and she did everything she could to instill hope and passion into her teammates. As a player, Savanna fought an extreme battle against a slew of concussions that nearly took her out of the game her sophomore year and since then, has been on a journey to get back to her former self. I feel honored to have been able to be in the front seat watching Savanna rebound from all the challenges she was presented. She’s an inspiration to all of us.”

Prior winners:

2020 Hannah Perfetti (field hockey)

2019 Marin Provencher (cross country)

2018 Rachel Smith (golf)

2017 Sydney Meredith-Pickett (field hockey)

2016 Kayley Cimino (volleyball)

2015 Izzy Hutnak (soccer)

2014 Katherine Leggat-Barr (cross country)

2013 Kirstin Sandreuter (cross country)

2012 Haleigh Roach (volleyball)

2011 Maggie Bradley (volleyball)

2010 Kirstin Sandreuter (cross country)

2009 Erin Cadigan (volleyball)

2008 Hillary Cederna (volleyball)

2007 Mackenzie Ross (field hockey)

2006 Aly Robinson (soccer)

2005 Amanda Gray (volleyball)

2004 Rachelle Doucette (soccer)

2003 Hayly Ross (field hockey)

2002 Kim Alexander (soccer)

2001 Amanda Chase (field hockey)

