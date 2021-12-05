GORHAM – Wanda G. Brochu, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Gorham House after a lengthy illness. She was born on September 20, 1940 in Mercedes, Texas to Margaret and Albert Wilde. She attended school in Texas where she met and married Daniel Brochu. They moved to Maine in the 1960s. She worked at Sebago Moc, JC Penney and was a passionate Avon representative. She enjoyed taking long road trips around the country and visiting her family in Texas.She is survived by her brother, Douglas Wilde and wife, Gayle of Texas; sister, Shelia Brochu of Gorham; several nephews and nieces; as well as great-nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Danny.Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m, Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery, Westbrook.To express condolences and to participate in Wanda’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaiSegee.com.
