GORHAM – Wanda G. Brochu, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Gorham House after a lengthy illness. She was born on September 20, 1940 in Mercedes, Texas to Margaret and Albert Wilde. ﻿She attended school in Texas where she met and married Daniel Brochu. They moved to Maine in the 1960s. She worked at Sebago Moc, JC Penney and was a passionate Avon representative. She enjoyed taking long road trips around the country and visiting her family in Texas.﻿She is survived by her brother, Douglas Wilde and wife, Gayle of Texas; sister, Shelia Brochu of Gorham; several nephews and nieces; as well as great-nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Danny.﻿Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m, Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery, Westbrook.To express condolences and to participate in Wanda’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaiSegee.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous