LUCAS FLAHERTY, Junior-Golf

Class A individual state champion

SMAA Northern Division first-team

Captain

Flaherty not only stole headlines as an individual, he also helped the Red Riots to their best season in decades and his best is still to come.

Flaherty joined the South Portland varsity as a freshman and steadily improved. He shot an 87 to tie for 26th place at the Class A state match as a sophomore, but this fall, he was sensational.

In league play, he earned 16.5 out of a possible 20 points, medaling seven times. Flaherty had a match scoring average of 36.9 and shot below 40 in nine of 10 matches. Flaherty had the top score at the SMAA qualifier (73), then won the Class A state title with an even-par round of 72, carding four birdies, two bogeys and one double-bogey to win by four strokes.

“The qualifier definitely gave me the confidence I needed,” said Flaherty. “I knew I was coming in near the top of the state. I just had to play my game and let it come to me.”

Flaherty also helped South Portland qualify for states as a team for the first time since 2001 and the Red Riots came in sixth.

Don’t expect Flaherty to be satisfied. He’ll look for more individual and team glory next season and the sky’s the limit for this standout.

Coach Tom Hyland’s comment: “Lucas is a mellow young man, but is fiercely competitive against his opponents and within himself. When he plays well he plans on how to play better. When his game falters, he immediately has a plan for correction. His commitment and determination set the tone for our entire team. He is a pleasure to coach. What made Lucas successful is preparation, grit and determination. He prepared by utilizing the spring and summer to play, practice and compete as often as he could. He played in competition in and out of the state of Maine. He sought out better players to compete against which honed his resolve. Since freshman year, he was a good player and got progressively better, but this summer and fall his mental sharpness and decision-making improved to make him the champion he has become.”

Prior winners:

2020 Jacob Ramos (cross country)

2019 Anthony Poole (football)

2018 Aleks Kaurin (soccer)

2017 Charlie Cronin (soccer)

2016 Khalid Suja (soccer)

2015 Gary Maietta (soccer)

2014 Henry Curran (soccer)

2013 Duncan Preston (football)

2012 Damjan Draskovic (soccer)

2011 Logan Gaddar (football)

2010 Nem Kaurin (soccer)

2009 Ryan Curit (football)

2008 Ryan Chapin (soccer)

2007 Nick Gaddar (football)

2006 David Knowland (cross country)

2005 Endy Carrera (soccer)

2004 Nolan Moon (cross country)

2003 Eric Giddings (cross country)

2002 Eric Giddings (cross country)

2001 Devin Shaw (cross country)

PEARL FRIEDLAND-FARLEY, Senior—Volleyball

SMAA all-star, first-team

Captain

Friedland-Farley truly did it all for the Red Riots and she’ll depart with her legacy secure as one of the finest players in program history.

Friedland-Farley was a first-team SMAA all-star as a freshman, did it again as a sophomore, then, after missing out on her junior campaign due to COVID, was one of the state’s elite players this fall, producing 297 digs and 224 serve receives on defense, while adding 57 kills on offense, as well as 31 aces from the service line. The Red Riots went 7-8, losing a close decision to Falmouth in the Class A state preliminary round, despite Friedland-Farley’s 16 digs.

“In volleyball it all starts with defense and Pearl is the most incredible defensive player I’ve ever seen,” said South Portland coach Sarah Marckoon. “She reads the court and other players so well and is able to get herself to the right spot constantly. She also will do everything in her power to keep the ball off the floor. Not only is (Pearl) an absolute beast on defense, she is an offensive powerhouse. She has consistently been one of our most effective servers and hitters. She puts the other team out of system more often than not.”

Friedland-Farley, who finished with over 1,000 career digs, plans to play intramural volleyball in college and has yet to make her decision.

She’ll certainly be missed by the Red Riots. A player of her caliber and character doesn’t come along very often.

Coach Sarah Marckoon’s comment: “Pearl has been the glue of this team. She is also able to communicate so effectively with her teammates while in the game. She is constantly talking about what is going on and what needs to happen. Since she entered high school, other coaches have commented on her communication skills. Skill-wise, in my opinion, she is the best all-around player in the state. (Being captain this year) wasn’t earned because she was a senior, but because of her constant hard work and court leadership. She wasn’t necessarily the most vocal leader on the team, but she led by example and set and sustained the high standards we have for our athletes. She loves her teammates and is able to hold them accountable for striving for our high moral standards. Her teammates respect her so highly as a player and a person. On top of all of this, Pearl is a true scholar. Her GPA is phenomenal, she is a member of National Honor Society and she still finds time to volunteer in her spare time. I cannot express how much Pearl means to this program. She is truly incredible in all facets and has helped build this program. Her legacy will live on for a long time. She will be missed so greatly, however, her standards will continue to be what our future athletes strive for.”

Prior winners:

2020 Lucie Beaulieu (field hockey)

2019 Ashlee Aceto (volleyball)

2018 Lydia Grant (field hockey)

2017 Molly Mawhinney (volleyball)

2016 Lydia Henderson (field hockey)

2015 Serena McKenzie (cross country)

2014 Casey Loring (cross country)

2013 Shannon Conley (cross country)

2012 Nyajock Pan (cross country)

2011 Nyajock Pan (cross country)

2010 Rebecca Roberts (field hockey)

2009 Karleigh Bradbury (soccer)

2008 Annelise Donahue (cross country)

2007 Annelise Donahue (cross country)

2006 Kristina Aceto (field hockey)

2005 Emily Haeuser (cross country)

2004 Courtney Albin (soccer)

2003 Christina Aceto (soccer)

2002 Andrea Giddings (cross country)

2001 Andrea Giddings (cross country)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: