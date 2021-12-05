HIGH SCHOOLS

Kennebunk midfielder Samantha McGrath received the Miss Maine Field Hockey award Sunday afternoon at the Maine Field Hockey Association awards banquet at the Augusta Civic Center.

McGrath, a four-year varsity player, had 17 goals and six assists this season and was an MFHA all-state selection for the third time. She has signed a letter of intent to play for St. Michael’s College, an NCAA Division II team.

The other finalists were York midfielder/back Sage Works and Belfast goalie Madison Shorey.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Tyler Irvine and Sebastian Vidmar each scored twice and the Adirondack Thunder sent the Maine Mariners to a fifth straight loss – 4-1 at Cross Insurance Arena.

Maine’s Justin Brazeau scored the only goal of the first period, and the lead stood until Irvine tied it at 13:26 of the second. Vidmar knocked in a rebound to put the Thunder ahead less than four minutes later.

Irvine made it 3-1 midway through the third, and Vidmar scored into an empty net with 2:43 left.

SOCCER

MLS: Talles Magno scored in the 88th minute to send New York City FC into the MLS Cup final with a 2-1 win over the COVID-19-ravaged Philadelphia Union in Chester, Pennsylvania.

New York won its first Eastern Conference championship and will play at the Portland Timbers on Saturday for the MLS Cup.

Philadelphia, also trying to reach its first MLS Cup final, had 11 players ruled out of the game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

ENGLAND: Ralf Rangnick began his tenure as Manchester United manager with a 1-0 win at home against Crystal Palace, thanks to a rare goal by Brazilian midfielder Fred.

GOLF

HERO WORLD CHALLENGE: Viktor Hovland made consecutive eagles while overcoming a six-shot deficit to win the 20-player event in Nassau, Bahamas.

Hovland closed with a 6-under 66 despite finishing with back-to-back bogeys. He finished at 18 under – one shot better than Scottie Scheffler (66).

Collin Morikawa would have moved to No. 1 in the world rankings with a victory, but he was unable to protect a five-shot lead entering the round. He closed with a 76 and tied for fifth.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Daniil Medvedev capped a breakout season with a 7-6 (7), 6-2 win over Marin Cilic as Russia beat Croatia in Madrid to win its first Davis Cup title since 2006.

It was the fifth consecutive straight-sets victory in the Davis Cup for Medvedev, who three months ago defeated Novak Djokovic to win the U.S. Open for his first Grand Slam title.

Andrey Rublev earlier had beaten Borna Gojo in straight sets to put the Russians ahead.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton passed Max Verstappen with six laps remaining to win the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and pull even on points with his rival as the championship race heads into the title-deciding finale.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Sofia Goggia captured a super-G to go 3 for 3 at Lake Louise, Alberta.

The 29-year-old Italian, who won downhill races on Friday and Saturday, finished in 1 minute, 18.28 seconds to beat Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.11 seconds. Mirjam Puchner of Austria finished third, while two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin wound up sixth as she rounds into form after dealing with a back ailment.

