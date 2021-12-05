STEVE FULTON, Senior-Soccer

All-American

All-New England

All-State

Southern Class B regional all-star

WMC Class B all-star, first-team

WMC All-Academic

Yarmouth Offensive Player of the Year

Hagstrom Leadership Award winner

Captain

Fulton demonstrated leadership, dexterity and the knack for doing whatever his talented team needed him to do as he paced the Clippers to yet another Gold Ball.

Fulton first made his presence felt on the Yarmouth varsity as a freshman, playing midfield and outside back. As a sophomore, Fulton helped the Clippers win the Class B state title. Fulton’s junior season would see an abbreviated schedule and no postseason due to COVID, but he still managed to earn all-conference and all-region honors.

That was a mere warmup for 2021.

Fulton played defensive midfield this fall, but still managed to lead Yarmouth with 17 goals and four assists. He also led the squad in minutes played, connected passes, air balls won and steals, as he mastered virtually every skill that makes for a standout player. The Clippers didn’t lose a game and went on to another championship, with Fulton coming up huge time and again along the way.

Highlights included a goal in a season-opening win over Cape Elizabeth, a goal and an assist in a home victory over Freeport, a goal in a win at York, two goals in a victory over NYA, two goals in a win over Poland, two goals in a victory at Fryeburg Academy, a goal in a win over York and a goal in a tie against eventual Class C champion Waynflete.

Fulton’s presence was even more pronounced in the playoffs, where Yarmouth twice was pushed to the brink of defeat.

Fulton had a goal in an 8-0 victory over Morse in the Class B South preliminary round, scored all three goals in a win over York in the quarterfinals, then, after not scoring but playing a huge role nonetheless in a palpitating 2-1 overtime victory over Freeport in the semifinals, Fulton scored the goal of his career in the regional final against Cape Elizabeth. The Clippers trailed, 1-0, in the second half and things looked bleak when Fulton started a rush from the Yarmouth end, got some space and when he was finally challenged by a defender, he quickly dished the ball off to Isaac Grondin, who immediately returned it and Fulton, alone behind the defense, finished to tie the game and spark a 2-1 victory. Fulton and his teammates then blanked Winslow, 3-0, to culminate the title run.

“It’s a great group of guys who have worked hard all season,” said Fulton, who won 52 games, lost just three and tied eight during his four years in a Clippers uniform. “It’s a really good way to end a great season. Looking back to last year, we missed out on a lot. It’s just awesome to have this experience this year. I’ve been part of four really great teams and played alongside some great athletes.”

Following the season, Fulton was named all-conference and all-region again and this time, he was also named to the all-state team, as well All-New England, All-American and Yarmouth’s Offensive Player of the Year.

And as impressive as he was on the pitch, he was equally impactful as a leader. Fulton hasn’t announced his college destination, but rest assured, his list of accomplishments will only grow, while his time spent playing soccer in Yarmouth and being the latest in a long line of triumphant student-athletes is what will long be hailed.

Coach Mike Hagerty’s comment: “Over the past five years in particular, I have seen Steve in many situations, in and out of school, working with children and adults, and again and again he has proven to be one of the hardest working and most trustworthy young men I know. He models the highest standards for dedication, commitment and work ethic and expects the same of others. In close to 30 years of teaching and coaching, there are only a handful of young people whom I trust and respect as much as I trust and respect Steve and I trust and respect none of them more than Steve. For anyone doubting the youth of today, look no further than Steve and be reassured we are in good shape with leaders like him around.”

Prior winners:

2020 Evan Van Lonkhuyzen (soccer)

2019 Liam Ireland (soccer)

2018 Eric LaBrie (soccer)

2017 Luke Groothoff (soccer)

2016 Luke Laverdiere (cross country)

2015 Jack Snyder (football)

2014 Adam LaBrie (soccer)

2013 Chandler Smith (soccer)

2012 Red DeSmith (golf)

2011 Chris Knaub (soccer)

2010 Luke Pierce (soccer)

2009 Eric Estabrook (football)

2008 Johnny Murphy (soccer)

2007 Johnny Murphy (soccer)

2006 Cody Lapointe (soccer)

2005 Tim Murphy (soccer)

2004 Justin Morrill (soccer)

2003 Pat Gildart (soccer)

2002 Greg Abbot (soccer)

2001 Eoin Lynch (soccer)

SOPHIE DICKSON, Senior-Volleyball

WMC all-star, first-team

WMC All-Academic

Captain

Sometimes, tremendous things come in small packages.

Sophie Dickson stands just 5-foot-1, but was she ever a giant on the volleyball court. Dickson dazzled in a Clippers uniform and saved her best for last, leading Yarmouth to a third successive Class B title with her ability to set, serve, save and inspire.

Dickson started playing volleyball at a young age and she came to Yarmouth for middle school, where she immediately made an impact on Clippers varsity coach Jim Senecal.

“I first met Sophie as a tiny sixth grader who showed up at one of our summer training sessions back in 2015,” Senecal said. “She had apparently just moved to town and her Mom had heard that we were allowing a few middle school kids to join us. Watching her pass with the varsity kids, it was evident that this was not your typical sixth grader. Other than the fact that she was so small, she fit right in with the varsity kids and joined us in small team games and certain drills. The kids loved her as she trained with us that summer.”

Dickson made varsity her freshman season and was primed to make an impact on an eventual state championship team, but an eye malady sidelined her. Dickson then made up for lost time as a sophomore, leading the team in service points and assists (353) while being named all-conference and all-state after helping Yarmouth win another title. There would be no junior season due to COVID, but Dickson was determined to bow out in style and as a senior, she helped the Clippers to not only a third consecutive championship, but to the first undefeated season in program annals.

Dickson had 378 assists, 185 digs, 26 kills, 37 aces and boasted a robust 97.3 service percentage. Highlights included 23 assists in a win over Greely, 15 assists, seven service points and four kills in a victory over Scarborough in a battle between eventual champions, 17 assists and 10 digs in a win over Falmouth and 29 assists and 10 service points in a victory over Cape Elizabeth.

Dickson was sensational in the playoffs too, producing 20 assists and a dozen service points in a state semifinal round win over Mt. Desert Island, then helping Yarmouth rally to edge Cape Elizabeth in a five-set epic in the state match thanks to 38 assists, including nine in the fifth set alone, 10 service points, including four aces, a couple timely kills and too many dazzling defensive saves to count.

“I think our unity as a team brought us together at the end,” Dickson said. “I’m amazed at how we played.”

For her career, Dickson finished with 742 assists, 302 digs, 77 aces and 31 kills.

Dickson hopes to continue playing in college, although she hasn’t yet made a commitment. Any school lucky enough to have her will soon realize that she’s one a kind. Rest assured, the Yarmouth Clippers will never forget her.

Coach Jim Senecal’s comment: “Looking back on my 15 years as head coach of Yarmouth volleyball, our teams have had a great level of success and I’ve been honored to coach many fine players. It is without hesitation, however, that I can tell you that Sophie is the best volleyball player that I have ever coached. Sophie is one of those kids that knows where the ball is going before it’s hit and she has a fearless passion for keeping the ball off ‘her’ floor. It’s not often a 5-foot-1 player is considered for postseason recognition. That’s usually reserved for the big hitters, but if there was ever a player and could and should take that in a different direction, it’s Sophie.”

Prior winners:

2020 Parker Harnett (soccer)

2019 Maggie Murray (volleyball)

2018 Dominique Moran (volleyball)

2017 Sara D’Appolonia (soccer)

2016 Cory Langenbach (soccer)

2015 Tori Messina (field hockey)

2014 Kallie Hutchinson (field hockey)

2013 Grace Mallett (volleyball)

2012 Monica Austin (golf)

2011 Suzanne Driscoll (volleyball)

2010 Natalie Salmon (soccer)

2009 Kate Darrell (volleyball)

2008 Mariah Martin (field hockey)

2007 Anna Makaretz (cross country)

2006 Nicole Simmonds (soccer)

2005 Shannon Gildart (soccer)

2004 Melissa Moylan (soccer)

2003 Stephanie Whittaker (soccer)

2002 Karen Thorp (cross country)

2001 Danielle McGee (field hockey)

