With the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
TUESDAY 12/7
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kennebec Valley YMCA, 31 Union St., Augustanoon to 5 p.m., Kennebunk Masons, 159 Alfred Road, Kennebunk
WEDNESDAY 12/8
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., First Parish Federated Church, 150 Main St., South Berwick
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland
9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., American Legion, 184 Congress St., Rumford
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road, Brunswick
THURSDAY 12/9
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saco Grange 53, 168 North St., Saco
1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton
FRIDAY 12/10
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., MaineGeneral Health, 35 Medical Center Parkway, Augusta
Noon to 5 p.m., Mayo Hospital, 897 West Main St., Dover Foxcroft
Noon to 6 p.m., Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St., Yarmouth
SATURDAY 12/11
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Midcoast-Parkview Health, 329 Maine St., Brunswick
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yarmouth Fire and Rescue, 178 North Road, Yarmouth
MONDAY 12/13
Noon to 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Auburn, 14 Great Falls Plaza, Auburn
12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Augusta Elks, 397 Civic Center Dr., Augusta
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
