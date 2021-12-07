With the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

TUESDAY 12/7

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kennebec Valley YMCA, 31 Union St., Augustanoon to 5 p.m., Kennebunk Masons, 159 Alfred Road, Kennebunk

WEDNESDAY 12/8

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., First Parish Federated Church, 150 Main St., South Berwick

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland

9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., American Legion, 184 Congress St., Rumford

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road, Brunswick

THURSDAY 12/9

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saco Grange 53, 168 North St., Saco

1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton

FRIDAY 12/10

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., MaineGeneral Health, 35 Medical Center Parkway, Augusta

Noon to 5 p.m., Mayo Hospital, 897 West Main St., Dover Foxcroft

Noon to 6 p.m., Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St., Yarmouth

SATURDAY 12/11

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Midcoast-Parkview Health, 329 Maine St., Brunswick

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Yarmouth Fire and Rescue, 178 North Road, Yarmouth

MONDAY 12/13

Noon to 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Auburn, 14 Great Falls Plaza, Auburn

12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Augusta Elks, 397 Civic Center Dr., Augusta

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: