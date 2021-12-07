The two officers involved in a fatal shooting in October in Falmouth returned to active duty last month after an internal investigation found they “acted within policy,” according to Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride.

Sgt. Kevin Conger and Officer Peter Theriault are back on the job. Conger is on light duty while he recovers from minor injuries he received during the altercation, Kilbride said.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is still investigating the shooting, spokesperson Marc Malon said, and there is no timeline for when the AG’s investigation must be completed.

The fatal shooting took place Oct. 19, when the two officers were called to the intersection of Lunt and Middle roads around 5:47 p.m. after a report of a man, Daniel DiMillo, 51, running around the intersection in circles armed with a knife. Kilbride said the officers did not have time to deescalate the situation because DiMillo confronted them when they got out of their cruisers. The officers filed multiple rounds at DiMillo, who died at the scene.

