DALLAS — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, James Harden had 23 points and 12 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat Dallas 102-99 on Tuesday night, handing the Mavericks their fifth consecutive home loss.

The Eastern Conference-leading Nets erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Brooklyn squandered a double-digit lead after halftime in a loss to Chicago.

Luka Doncic scored 28 points but had another rough night from 3-point range except for the 30-footer he banked in just before the first-half buzzer. Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Harden, who also had nine rebounds, easily beat Doncic one-on-one for a layup and Brooklyn’s biggest lead at 100-97 with 1:23 remaining. The Nets didn’t take their first lead until the middle of the fourth quarter.

Dallas didn’t make a basket after Doncic’s short jumper with 3:51 to go and finished 9 of 46 (19.6%) from long range. Tim Hardaway Jr. missed all seven from deep, including an open look that bounced off the back of the rim at the buzzer.

NOTES

BULLS: DeMar DeRozan remained in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and did not accompany the team to Cleveland.

The Bulls play the Cavaliers on the road Wednesday. DeRozan entered the health and safety protocols a few hours before Monday’s win over the Denver Nuggets.

The NBA’s health and safety protocols require players to be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »