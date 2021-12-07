LISBON – Marion Violet (Davis) Woodworth passed peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 4, 2021 at Lamp Memory Care Center in Lisbon. She was born in Lubec, Maine on July 22, 1929 to Fred and Annie Davis.

Marion and her husband Raymond were married on June 10, 1950, and soon moved from Lubec to Portland. They raised their children in Cumberland Center. She was employed by American Can, The Town of Cumberland, Cumberland School Dept., and the family business: Woodworth’s Printing Emporium. Marion “Midge” and Ray retired in Davenport, Fla., before returning to Maine a few years later.

She made many winter trips in their RV to Florida and their chalet in Rangeley, Maine. Marion enjoyed camping, country western music, snowmobiling, gardening, dancing and traveled to Bermuda, Alaska, and Hawaii for their 50th. She adored her grandchildren and was especially close to her niece Annie. Marion was very proud of her Mic-Mac Indian heritage. She was known for her immaculately clean home and home baked goodies.

Marion was predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter Terry Lee, siblings: Franklin, Elmer, Maurice, Doris, and daughter in law Glenys.

She is survived by her sons Wayne and wife Julie of Manteca, Calif., and Gary of Brunswick, grandchildren Stephen, Susan, William, Bethany, and Tyler and six great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring.

