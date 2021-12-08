The 3rd Annual Midcoast Tree Festival just wrapped up after another successful year- thank you to the businesses and volunteers who supported that event and thank you to the families that came out. We’re still quantifying the impact of it, but I should have some impressive numbers to share with you next week.

Due to the event, I put my other chamber duties on hold for about two weeks, and afterwards I had a cascade of meetings, e-mails, phone calls and more that have been waiting for me. In doing that catch-up, I’ve come across some noteworthy business updates and reminders to share in no particular order.

Here are 10 relevant business updates in 100 words or less:

Known faces, new places

In the past several weeks and months, I’ve seen several of my most active chamber members leave the business they have been with and jump to a new company. This is becoming much more common in this “employee market.” What’s new is that it’s not necessarily employees who are unhappy but they know they have a chance to get happier whether that means different benefits, a new challenge, more responsibility, a more flexible schedule, remote work or better support. It’s imperative that employers are constantly checking in with their key employees, to make sure they feel valued and heard.

Holiday lights and décor

Both downtown Bath and downtown Brunswick have decked the halls- or the sidewalks- to make their districts as holly jolly as can be. Both downtowns have numerous events they do throughout the final six weeks of the year which genuinely helps some of us get into the spirit of the season. Yet I also want to recognize the smaller displays too. Topsham has some wrapped lit poles by Bowdoin Mill which are lovely, and it seems more homes and businesses have chosen to create outdoor displays than ever before. I love seeing everyone trying to make the season bright, even the modest ones are meaningful.

Every time a bell rings

This is in reference to cash registers ringing and early indications from the Retail Association of Maine is that the season is starting off very strong for our retailers. There is some anxiousness around supply chains and a concern for some shoppers of whether their favorite items will be in stock, so that may account for the buy-now attitude, but if this rate keeps up, it could be very positive for many of our local businesses who need it.

Year 3

I like to keep things positive, but as we are heading into year three of a pandemic, I need to express again that things will not get back to normal until we get more vaccinations. We have been fortunate thus far that our original vaccines have been effective against each major variant of Covid-19 (especially with booster shots). However, if a variant comes along that’s not touched by the vaccines and boosters, then we go back to square one, and our businesses cannot afford that. If you say you would ‘do anything to help your community and businesses’ then be sure you are getting your shots and boosters so we can put a 2019 virus to bed, once and for all.

What’s in a name

Our chamber’s re-branding efforts are in Round 2 and a survey will be going out soon with potential names for business leaders and citizens to vote on. We want your input badly so keep an eye out for that both on our Chamber Facebook page and in our weekly e-newsletter (I will let you know in this column too when the survey is released).

Doing the work of workforce

All year I’ve mentioned the chamber will be launching workforce programming in 2022. Though I can’t mention the two dozen programs the advisory committee is considering, I can tell you that the advisory committee began meeting last month and we are on schedule to select two-five programs by late January with an announcement in February/March.

New business profiles

We have had a ton of new businesses launch in 2021 including Ardiah Managed Services, Spark Cycling Studio, Topsham Tractor and T-Mobile Brunswick to name a few. I’ll begin to profile these new spots in the coming months in these columns.

Take a hike

Under the direction of Chamber Coordinator Claire Papell, our chamber has begun Chamber networking hikes for those who like to be active outdoors year-round. These small groups go out for hikes on Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust trails 1-2 times per month. Contact our Chamber office at 725-8797 for more details.

12 @ 12 is back online

Looking to meet other business leaders but you are mostly working remotely? Then 12 @ 12 is perfect. Sign up with the chamber to be one of the 12 attendees at 12 @ 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month. Basically, we eat lunch together and every business leader gets five minutes to present to the others about their business – easy peasy. Once COVID passes, we will hold these events in-person again.

January After Hours and meeting of the membership

Many local non-profit and not-for-profit organizations have their bylaw-mandated Annual Meetings in either December or January (such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick holding their Empower Potential Awards this Thursday).

Our Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber opts to do a simple meeting in January as we incorporate our Annual Meeting of the Membership into our January Chamber After Hours (while we push our awards night March).

Join the SMMC at Sea Dog in Topsham on January 25 from 5-7 p.m. The business meeting will begin promptly at 6 p.m. with the major business being introducing the 2022 Board of Directors for vote. FYI, the Brunswick Downtown Association is doing their Annual Meeting & Recognition Night the next night inside Wild Oats on January 26 (and yes, Wild Oats indoor seating is now open!)

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

