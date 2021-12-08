Free community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 15, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for take-out will also be available.

Fish dinner – Friday, Dec. 17, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, peas, coleslaw and dessert; $12, pre-pay, drive-thru, order at gorhamknights.org

