Tell your life story through memoir-writing workshops

A series of workshops on writing a memoir is being offered by West Buxton Public Library and the Narragansett Number 1 Foundation.

“Sit down and write the story only you can tell. No experience needed,” an announcement stated. “This online Zoom workshop will get your creative juices flowing with the use of writing prompts and breakout sessions, plus the opportunity to share your work with others for valuable feedback.”

The first workshop is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 via Zoom with storyteller Lorraine Lindstedt.

Lindstedt has attended various writing workshops and is a well-traveled storyteller, highlighting the humorous side of life. She has been published in Computers in Nursing, Maine Seniors Magazine and is a newsletter editor.

Guest writer Elizabeth Peavey is presenting “How to Frame a Life” on Feb. 9. Peavey is the author of three books and countless print columns and features. She has taught memoir writing to groups ranging from candidates for Master of Fine Arts degrees to middle school boys, and she served as lecturer of public speaking at the University of Southern Maine for over 20 years. She is a frequent keynote speaker with an emphasis on the story.

On Feb. 23, writing prompts, breakout sessions and opportunities to share your work for valuable feedback will be discussed.

Paul St. Cyr, a retired history teacher from Westbrook, will be the guest presenter on March 9. His publications include: “The St. Cyr’s of Halidon,” a family history; “Innocent Pride and Aftermath,” featuring Civil War stories; and “The Three C’s,” a baseball story on the life of John Cumberland from Westbrook. St. Cyr’s discussion will include interviewing family, writing family biographies, writing discipline and self-publication.

Six follow-up meetings will be scheduled from March through July.

This workshop is open to adults from Buxton, Hollis, Standish, Limington and surrounding towns.

The first meeting will include a 15-minute question-and-answer session with a Zoom representative at support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/206618765-Zoom-Video-Tutorials.

For more information, email [email protected]

Principal becomes teacher

Thomas Noonan, assistant principal at Bonny Eagle High School since 2019, is stepping down to teach English.

Noonan was previously employed as an English teacher in the Standish-based SAD 6 (Bonny Eagle) from 2000-2012. In 2018, he was named dean of students.

According to a Dec. 6 school board agenda, his resignation became effective Dec. 7 upon his appointment as a teacher.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported Dec. 13, 1961, that Mrs. Agnes Emery of Bar Mills and Mrs. Blanche Dean of Buxton Center left for St. Petersburg, Florida.

