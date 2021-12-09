New Year festivities promise plenty of fun and excitement

The annual New Year Gorham celebration is set for 3-9 p.m. Dec. 31, with shows at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., and Shaw Gym in the municipal center, 75 South St.

The following are scheduled at Shaw Gym: Wild Life Encounters, with three shows beginning at 3 p.m., and Mad Science, three shows beginning at 3 p.m.

On the high school performing arts stage will be Don Roy with Acadian fiddling at 5 p.m.; GHS Music performances at 6 p.m.; Antonio Rocha, storyteller extraordinaire, at 7 p.m.; Matt Roberts with magic and more at 8 p.m.

Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at the GHS athletic field.

The event includes the New Year Gorham Café, open from 5-8 p.m. in the Gorham High School cafeteria.

Wristbands for entry to all shows are $5 and available at Hannaford in Gorham; Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.; and Gorham Recreation Department, 75 South St.

For a complete list of events, see gorham-me.org/new-year-gorham-committee/pages/2021-program-information.

Help trafficking survivors

Organizers at Summit Community Church in Gorham are seeking $25 gift cards to Walmart, Target, Irving or Amazon to be distributed to survivors of human trafficking so they can purchase needed items.

“All cards received will be distributed to survivors throughout the state,” organizer Cindy Elder said in an email.

Because of the pandemic, the church’s annual Christmas concert fundraiser has been postponed since 2020.

Cards can be mailed to Summit Community Church, P.O. Box 849, Gorham, ME 04038.

Librarian retires

Deborah Buker retired Dec. 3 after 33 years as technical services librarian at Baxter Memorial Library. Library Director James Rathbun thanked Buker for her contributions at a gathering of patrons, library friends, board of trustee members and town staff.

Skate park meeting

A public meeting and design session for the Gorham Community Skatepark will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the Burleigh H. Loveitt Council Chambers at the Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Dec. 13, 1961, that Nina Bailey would direct choral groups and Sidney Lerman would lead the band at Gorham High School’s Christmas concert.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported Dec. 12 that the U.S. public debt was $28,908,093,498,988.46.

