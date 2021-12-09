Friends of Walker Library hosting potluck Dec. 17

Friends of Walker Memorial Library are hosting a potluck dinner at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at American Legion Post 62 on Dunn Street.

New members are welcome to join or just pop in until 4 p.m.

At the library, 800 Main St., library friends are making goody bags for children to pick up for the holidays along with arts and crafts take-home kits.

Historical society open house

Westbrook Historical Society will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the community center at 426 Bridge St.

The 2022 historical calendars are still available at $10 each at the society headquarters. The society can be reached at 854-5588.

Scholarship donations sought

A scholarship for a Westbrook High School senior in honor of former Westbrook High School math teacher Ralph D. Small was initiated this year.

Five Westbrook graduates have begun fundraising for this ongoing scholarship through Maine Community Foundation for 2022 and beyond.

Small, who is retired and lives in Windham, was a dedicated and inspiring math teacher from 1965-2007, former students said.

Contributions can be made by visiting thanksmrsmall.net on a computer, not a smartphone.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Dec. 13, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Greep of Cumberland Street were going to entertain a gathering of friends at a Christmas party.

