Sandra Hoekstra recently donated five display cases to the Thomaston Historical Society.

“This allows the society to expand significantly the displays we will have in our museum,” said historical society President Susan Devlin. “With the help from several volunteers, we are looking in our archival storage to identify new Thomaston stories to tell. One in the works is the story behind some vintage clothing items; another is a display of early 20th Century medical equipment recently received from the Dr. Everett Hodgkins estate. In addition, we now have a place to tell the story of the recent archaeological dig near the museum which included remains likely from the Montpelier dumping area.”

Sandra Hoekstra recently closed her bookstore to focus on the more profitable online sales of antiquarian, collectible, and rare books, which is her main focus.

Anyone interested in helping the historical society develop new exhibits or has some items that would tell a Thomaston story can contact the historical society at [email protected]. Book collectors can learn more about what Sandra Hoekstra offers at slhbookseller.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: