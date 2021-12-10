Thanks to The Downs developers

To the editor,

When the pandemic began in 2020, every town in America suddenly had a lot of new problems to solve, including Scarborough. As a department, our largest challenge by far was the expansion of our childcare program. When schools reopened under the hybrid model, our department received numerous phone calls from working parents looking to expand or establish care. We knew right away we needed to find a solution to the problem, but we couldn’t solve it without help.

With the landscape of childcare changing, due to the indoor spacing requirements and the need for all-day childcare options, Scarborough Community Services needed more space and more staff. Before we could sign a lease and assess new staffing levels, the developers from The Downs stepped up and pledged financial support of up to $90,000, which gave the Town Council the confidence to embark on this endeavor. In the end their financial support totaled just over $48,000. This team raised their hand right when we needed it – without this support, we would not have been able to meet the community’s immediate need.

In September of 2020, we opened the new Payne Road location to over 70 families. Kids had a place to learn and play in a safe, structured environment while parents returned to work. Today, the town uses this new building for a variety of intergenerational programming. This facility has allowed us to continue programming that was displaced because of the pandemic, as well as create new programming that was not possible before due to space constraints.

The mission of Scarborough Community Services is to provide quality of life by meeting its needs through recreational opportunities. And as we know, the true power of community comes from supporting one another when it’s needed. On behalf of the Town of Scarborough and the many families positively affected by your community-mindedness, thank you to the Risbara and Michaud families who raised their hands when Scarborough needed an assist.

Todd Souza,

Scarborough Community Services Director

