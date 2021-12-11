A list of the 10 deadliest tornadoes in the United States since 1900:

695 deaths. March 18, 1925, in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

216 deaths. April 5, 1936, in Tupelo, Mississippi.

203 deaths. April 6, 1936, in Gainesville, Georgia.

181 deaths. April 9, 1947, in Woodward, Oklahoma.

158 deaths. May 22, 2011, in Joplin, Missouri.

143 deaths. April 24, 1908, in Amite, Louisiana, and Purvis, Mississippi.

116 deaths. June 8, 1953, in Flint, Michigan.

114 deaths. May 11, 1953 in Waco, Texas.

114 deaths. May 18, 1902 in Goliad, Texas.

103 deaths. March 23, 1913, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Related Headlines

Related Stories
Latest Articles