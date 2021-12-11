BEDFORD, N.H. — Authorities say a small plane crashed late Friday night while approaching the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, killing the pilot.

NBC Boston reported that Bedford police said they received a report of a plane crash on the Merrimack River shore shortly before 11:30 p.m. and responded to the crash site, where the plane was fully engulfed in flames.

Bedford police said the pilot, a 23-year-old Michigan man, was the sole occupant. His name was not released publicly.

The plane was being operated by a charter service in Ohio for and was transporting medical supplies. The flight originated in New Jersey and was headed for the Manchester airport when the pilot reported engine trouble shortly before the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating. The FAA said it was a twin engine plane.

The public is asked to avoid the crash site along the riverbank near Technology Drive in Bedford.

