Re: “Jim Fossel: Maine budget surplus presents an opportunity” (Dec. 5):

Columnist Fossel’s argument that Democrats are taking the state of Maine’s projected $810 million surplus and are “dreaming up ways to spend it” makes no sense.

The Democratic administration has been in power long enough to create this windfall. So, I guess they haven’t been dreaming up ways to spend a surplus they have created.

Michael Flanagin

Portland

