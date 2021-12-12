Re: “Jim Fossel: Maine budget surplus presents an opportunity” (Dec. 5):
Columnist Fossel’s argument that Democrats are taking the state of Maine’s projected $810 million surplus and are “dreaming up ways to spend it” makes no sense.
The Democratic administration has been in power long enough to create this windfall. So, I guess they haven’t been dreaming up ways to spend a surplus they have created.
Michael Flanagin
Portland
