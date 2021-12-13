Recently a menorah that was erected by a synagogue in South Portland was vandalized by cowards in the dark of night. During this sacred and holy season of many faiths.

We stand by our Jewish siblings and we, the residents of our great city will not tolerate anti-semitism or hatred in any shape or form directed at any group based on religious beliefs, racial or ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation or other marginalized siblings like those with disabilities.

Ravi Koll

South Portland

