JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville is nearing a new low, and no one could have thought that was possible 2 1/2 months ago.

The Jaguars (2-11) were shut out for the first time in more than a dozen years Sunday, a 20-0 drubbing at Tennessee that showed just how far the team’s offense has regressed in the past seven weeks.

Although it’s unlikely billionaire owner Shad Khan would fire Meyer after one season – Khan despises the notion of paying people to not work and has been adamant he finally “got it right” by hiring Meyer – he has to, at the very least, have growing concerns about his latest debacle in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have failed to top 200 total yards in three games, including in back-to-back weeks, and now have two five-game skids. Neither had happened in the team’s previous 26 years.

They have the league’s longest current losing streak to go along with a 15-game road skid and eight consecutive losses in AFC South play.

The only thing that’s improved since Meyer took over in January is the team’s defense, and Meyer has mostly left that side of the ball to longtime NFL assistant and first-time coordinator Joe Cullen.

Meyer’s first year with the Jaguars will be remembered for public embarrassments and weekly confusion about what’s happening in games and seemingly inside the locker room.

Khan and Meyer had a one-on-one meeting in Nashville for roughly 15 minutes following the latest loss, the team’s 32nd in its past 37 games.

“Our focus is to finish the season strong and to make whatever adjustments we have to make to get this thing cooking,” Meyer said.

Khan and Meyer talk regularly, but this one probably had a different tone. After all, it was the first time in Khan’s decade of ownership that Jacksonville failed to score and came after a week filled with reports, all citing unnamed sources, that detailed internal strife between Meyer and his staff.

Anyone who questions the validity of those reports needs only to look at the postgame handshake between Meyer and Titans Coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel jogged past Meyer and barely said anything as they briefly shook hands. It was a cold exchange considering they spent two years together (2012-13) at Ohio State.

“I’m not hard. I’m honest,” Meyer said. “I’ve done this a long time, and I’m very demanding and honest with coaches. If we’re struggling, let’s get this thing fixed.”

Vrabel also shut down a question about Meyer after Tennessee’s win in Jacksonville in October.

That came a week after Khan publicly admonished Meyer for viral videos that showed Meyer touching a woman’s backside at an Ohio bar. The incident happened one night after the coach chose to stay behind following a road game at Cincinnati.

Many thought Khan might fire Meyer then. Instead, the owner reprimanded the three-time national championship-winning college coach and said he “must regain our trust and respect.”

Meyer appears to be losing both by the week.

RAMS: The Los Angeles Rams won’t have defensive back Jalen Ramsey or tight end Tyler Higbee on the field for Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after both players were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It’s a big blow for the Rams (8-4), who are trying to tighten the NFC West race against the division-rival Cardinals. Arizona leads the NFL with a 10-2 record.

Ramsey leads Los Angeles with three interceptions and also has 59 tackles. There’s little doubt his absence will leave a big hole in the team’s defense as they try to stop Arizona’s prolific offense, led by quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Higbee has 44 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns. Both players will be missing their first game of the season.

BENGALS: Two weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were coming off two blowout wins that put them right in the middle of a chaotic AFC playoff picture.

There was belief this was a team that could get to the postseason and make an impact.

Then the Bengals became the Bengals again. The inconsistent, slow-starting, mistake-prone Bengals.

Sunday’s 26-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers included a Cincinnati returner fumbling away two punts, a taunting penalty that extended a San Francisco scoring drive and the Bengals coming back to tie the game in the fourth quarter only to let it slip away in overtime.

Rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase dropped two passes and then made two spectacular catches for touchdowns late in the game.

The second straight home loss dropped the Bengals to 7-6 and bumped them out of the playoff picture – for now – as they try to manage more injuries to important players.

“It’s just the roller coaster of the season,” cornerback Mike Hilton said, suggesting that some players weren’t prepared for the games. “There’s going to be highs and lows. Especially this deep in the season. We’re going to continue to fight for position.”

FORMER PLAYER Josh Bellamy has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Bellamy, 32, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Besides serving prison time, Bellamy must also pay restitution.

Bellamy most recently played for the New York Jets, who released him from the reserve/physically unable to play list in September 2020, just days before his arrest. The wide receiver had been placed on the list in May of that year, ending his season before it began. He signed a two-year deal worth $5 million with New York in 2019 and played in seven games before injuring a shoulder and being placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

According to court records, Bellamy obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $1.2 million for his company, Drip Entertainment LLC, using falsified documents and false information. Bellamy admitted to using the loan proceeds on personal items, such as jewelry and a stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Bellamy also sought loans on behalf of his family members and close associates.

Bellamy also told investigators that he paid more than $311,000 to an alleged co-conspirator, James Stote, as a kickback for his assistance in preparing and submitting the fraudulent loan application, prosecutors said.

As part of the same scheme, a South Florida woman was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining a PPP loan. According to court documents, Yashica Bain, 38, of Miramar, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She obtained a PPP loan of $415,232 for her company, Microblading Brow Studio LLC, using falsified documents and false information, prosecutors said. She admitted to paying Stote more than $28,000 as a kickback for his assistance in preparing and submitting the fraudulent loan application. She was also ordered to pay restitution

Stote was charged in June 2020 with wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. His case is pending.

COWBOYS: A slumping Dak Prescott has become a danger to comfortable fourth-quarter leads for the Dallas Cowboys in the star quarterback’s first $40 million season.

A team long identified by offense can thank the defense for a three-game lead in the NFC East with four to go after a 27-20 victory at Washington. It was a second consecutive road victory that would have been easier with points instead of picks from Prescott late.

The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has two sub-60 passer ratings in a four-game span for the first time in almost four years. His 3-3 record since returning from a calf injury probably would be worse without a defense led by this year’s emerging rookie star, linebacker Micah Parsons.

“We’ve created these high expectations and high standards and we have them for ourselves,” said Prescott, who is in the first year of a $160 million, four-year contract. “Just as much as the outside world isn’t pleased, we’re not. I guarantee we care a whole lot more than the outside world about what we’re doing.”

The Cowboys (9-4), who finish a three-game road set Sunday at the New York Giants, are headed to the playoffs barring a collapse. But the offense is going in the wrong direction.

A unit that led the NFL in points and yards per game when Prescott injured the calf in a 35-29 overtime win at New England has slumped to 11th in both categories in the six games since he returned. In his first six starts, Prescott had 16 touchdown passes, four interceptions and a 115.0 passer rating, Since then, those numbers are eight, six and 82.8.