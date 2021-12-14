AUBURN — Cameren Cousins had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double as Southern Maine Community College beat Central Maine CC 71-63 Tuesday night in men’s basketball.

DeSean Cromwell added 16 points and four rebounds for SMCC (8-3, 5-1 YSCC) and Zachary Mickle had 11 points.

Josh Cherry’s 13 points led CMCC (7-6, 5-3) and Corey David had 11, four rebounds and four assists. Malik Farley notched 10 points and 11 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CENTRAL MAINE CC 54,SOUTHERN MAINE CC 48: Jade Smedley put in a layup high off the glass to break a 39-39 tie early in the fourth quarter and spark an 8-1 run for the Mustangs (10-2, 5-1 YSCC) as they downed the Seawolves (7-2, 3-1) at Auburn.

Emily Stacham paced CMCC with 14 points and pulled down 11 boards, and Safetn Te Nana-Williams tossed in eight points and Leata Te Nana-Williams added eight.

Tara Flanders led SMCC with 12 points.

UCONN: UConn said star Paige Bueckers has undergone successful surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago as well as a meniscus tear in that knee.

Bueckers underwent the surgery on Monday afternoon at UConn Health, the school announced.

The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee on Dec. 5 in a win over Notre Dame.

The injury, known as a tibial plateau fracture, was expected to take 6 to 8 weeks to heal on its own.

But the school said she also suffered a lateral meniscus tear when she was hurt and that both injuries were repaired during the surgery.

Bueckers’ recovery is expected to take two months from the date of surgery, the school said.

