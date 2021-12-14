BANGOR — Maine hunters killed the most deer during the season that ended last weekend in more than 50 years, according to preliminary figures.
An abundant deer population in many areas and plenty of hunters were factors in this year’s success.
A record number of any-deer permits – 153,910 – was another factor, said Nathan Bieber, deer biologist with the Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.
An online dashboard operated by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife indicates hunters killed 38,889 deer since September, the most since 1968, when 41,080 deer were tagged, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The figure represented the eighth-highest total since the state began keeping records in 1919.
The preliminary figures followed a robust season in 2020, which was the highest in 18 years. This year’s hunt represents an approximately 17 percent increase over 2020.
