BIDDEFORD — Last year, Biddeford Police and some other organizations initiated a winter coat drive — one that turned out to be very successful.

It is back, and the aim is the same — Biddeford Police and the United Way of Southern Maine have teamed up in an effort to collect 250 coats and jackets, along with other cold-weather items, to help keep Biddeford residents warm this winter.

Those with new or gently used coats or jackets for adults, teens or children can drop the items in collection boxes at Biddeford Police Department, Biddeford Fire Department, Brady’s Screen Printing, Godbout Plumbing, and Walmart. Donations must be dropped off by Wednesday, Jan. 5.

BPD and its partnering agencies aimed to collect 250 new or gently used coats in January 2021. They received a whopping 1,100 coats in all sizes, styles, and colors — more than four times the goal.

Biddeford Police Department’s Community Engagement Specialist Jacob Hammer said he was shocked at the final tally of coats last season.

“I was completely blown away” by the response, said Hammer in a Jan. 21 interview. “We had nine bins, all over town. I probably emptied them once a day — they were always full. It is a testament to the generosity of the community,” he said and added, “I was not surprised at the generosity.”

Sgt. Steve Gorton said part of the reason for the coat drive is that this has been another difficult year for many community members.

“We wanted to create another opportunity to help people stay warm and make ends meet this winter,” Gorton said.

For more information, contact Hammer at 282-5127.

