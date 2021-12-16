LYMAN — Republican David Corbett has announced he is in the running for Maine Senate District 32. He will seek the Republican nomination for the seat in the June primary. The newly reapportioned district includes the city of Biddeford and the towns of Arundel, Dayton, Lyman, and Hollis.

“I’m running for Senate to be a strong voice for my community and the people who feel they are being left behind by current policies in Augusta,” said Corbett in a news release. “We need to turn this state around, get people back to work, and make it a place where people want to stay to raise their families and start businesses. In the Senate, I’ll be a strong voice for our freedoms and against government overreach, and a voice for commonsense policies.”

Corbett has a law enforcement background that includes previous stints as a transport officer, road deputy, and corrections officer for the York County Sheriff’s Office and as a police officer in Biddeford and Saco, according to the news release issued Dec. 13 by the Maine GOP. He has also worked as a criminal justice professor and served as a judicial marshal and a court mediator.

He is a graduate of several programs of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Golden Gate University, according to the news release.

Corbett is currently pastor at Oak Ridge Bible Church in Biddeford. In addition to his service as a pastor and his law enforcement career, Corbett has also been a lobsterman, fishing out of Camp Ellis.

He has previously been a candidate for York County Sheriff.

Corbett and his wife, Sylvia live in Lyman.

“I’m glad to have David running for the Senate. His proud career in law enforcement shows his strong commitment to serving his community and also gives him an important understanding of some of the most difficult issues facing our state. As we tackle many tough issues in the years ahead, David will be a valuable member of the Senate,” said Senate Republican Leader Jeff Timberlake.

The current senator for District 32 is Democrat Susan Deschambault, who is ineligible to run for the seat due to term limits.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: