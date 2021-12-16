CHICAGO — Coach Billy Donovan isn’t sure how many players the Chicago Bulls will have for their next game – or when that next game will take place.

They’re scheduled to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Whether that game is played remains to be seen.

The Bulls still had plenty of uncertainties on Thursday as they try to work their way back after having two games this week postponed because 10 players were in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

“I think the league is trying to do everything they can possibly do to play games and also keep teams safe and healthy,” Donovan said.

The Bulls have not played since a loss at Miami on Saturday. Two days later, backup forward Alize Johnson entered the protocol, leaving Chicago with the league minimum eight players available.

The Bulls were scheduled to host Detroit on Tuesday and visit Toronto on Thursday. Chicago instead became the first team in the league to have games postponed this season by the NBA.

The Bulls, who are fully vaccinated, have stayed apart in an effort to reduce the spread since returning from Miami. Donovan said no players or coaches have been added to the list since the team was shut down.

Backup guard Coby White and wing player Javonte Green have been cleared in recent days and began working out at the team’s practice facility. Whether they will be ready to play Sunday was still in question. But even if they are, the Bulls’ roster would remain gutted.

Donovan said All-Star Zach LaVine probably won’t return until after Christmas. The same goes for Ayo Dosunmu, Johnson and Troy Brown Jr. Those four were the most recent to enter the protocols.

It’s not clear, either, when leading scorer DeMar DeRozan will be back. The four-time All-Star has not played since Dec. 4.

Injured players like Alex Caruso (hamstring) have been allowed to get treatment. But otherwise, there hasn’t been much happening lately at the team’s facility.

The Bulls were waiting to hear from the NBA on whether they can practice the next two days. The shutdown comes during a resurgent season. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference at 17-10 and has its sights set on its first playoff appearance since 2017.

CAVALIERS: Isaac Okoro entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the team said.

Okoro, who scored 23 points and delivered a highlight-reel dunk over three Houston players in Wednesday night’s win over the Rockets, will be out for an undetermined period.

One of the team’s best defensive players, the 20-year-old Okoro has scored at least 16 points in his last four games while helping the surprising Cavs reel off five straight wins and improve to 18-12.

PELICANS: Zion Williamson has received a biologic injection that is meant to promote bone healing in the area of his right foot that he fractured this past offseason.

The Pelicans, who announced the new treatment for the face of the franchise, said Williamson will be “limited to low-impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period.”

Another round of imaging on Williamson’s foot is expected to be performed in four to six weeks, the club said, at which point there could be an update on his condition.

The club said the injection was given following consultation on Wednesday with Dr. Richard Ferkel of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute.

The additional treatment came six days after the Pelicans announced that Williamson had experienced a “regression” in his surgically repaired right foot, further delaying his long-awaited return to the court.

That was the second setback since Williamson was cleared in late November to participate in five-on-five practices at full speed. When he was scheduled to take part in his first full practice of the season on Dec. 2, the team announced that it wanted him to rest instead because of renewed foot soreness.

At that time, first-year head coach Willie Green outlined why the club was being cautious and patient with Williamson’s recovery, even as the Pelicans struggled to win without him in the lineup.

“It’s more important to be patient,” Green said. “We’re talking about somebody’s career. Any time you’re dealing with that aspect of professional sports, that is important. That’s how we’re looking at this.”

The Pelicans have started this season 9-21 without Williamson. But since beginning 2-14, New Orleans has gone 7-7 in its past 14 contests. The Pelicans next play at home Friday night against Milwaukee.

Williamson, drafted first overall out of Duke in 2019, played in just 24 games as a rookie because of a preseason right knee injury (lateral meniscus). In his second season, he played in 61 of 72 games, averaging 27 points per game.

