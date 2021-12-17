The Bridgewater College women’s soccer team had four Eagles named to the United Soccer Coaches Region VI All-Region team, including two on the first team, including sophomore forward Ashley Sabatino of Scarborough, who received first team laurels.

Sabatino makes the All-Region team for the first time in her career in her second year at the Bridgewater, Virginia college. The forward tied the team high with Randolph in goals with eight and points with 19.

All four players have been named to the All-ODAC first team. For the program, this is the first time four players have been named All-Region and the first time two players have been named to the first team in the same year. Four players are also the most from one team in the ODAC.

