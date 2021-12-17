Most of us look forward to the holidays – anticipating warmth and cheer in the company of family and friends, with good food and the fun of giving as well as receiving. At The Gathering Place, we seek to provide that atmosphere and experience for those in our community most in need. As December brings us the shortest days of the year, it is always bright inside The Gathering Place with so many of our guests and friends who generously give care and kindness with no thought of reward.

Each year we celebrate the season by holding a festive holiday party with good food and fun events, like a visit from Santa, caroling, and a raffle (each guest is entered!). Sadly COVID has once again thwarted our plans. We all need to see the spirit of Christmas. Somehow, someway we were determined to do something for our guests. As you might expect, a group of committed volunteers stepped forward with a can-do attitude and in true Gathering Place spirit, we have found a way to celebrate our community safely as COVID continues to be with us. This year we will be having an outdoor tree decorating celebration. Hot cocoa, donuts, and holiday treats will be passed around by our famous Mrs. Claus. Holiday music will be echoing through the laughter as we all join in and decorate the trees outside of our building. Ornaments that have been donated by TGP friends will serve as a way for so many in our community to remember those they love during this time of giving.

This year has been very difficult for our community as COVID-19 has continued to make resources more challenging to access, gatherings harder to navigate, and the worlds of our communities most vulnerable even smaller. More so this year than in years past, The Gathering Place has seen an increase in the number of our guests who are experiencing homelessness and housing instability. Additionally, we have been working closely with our guests to address unmet needs that have continued through the pandemic. For those in our community experiencing challenges, the holiday season can be a difficult time.

The Gathering Place is gearing up to offer a space of comfort and celebration for those who might otherwise feel overwhelmed by the weight of what can be, for some, a challenging time of year. Despite the ways this past year or two have made gathering and celebrating more challenging, The Gathering Place is eager to share a moment of holiday cheer with any and all who may want or need it. We have continued to adapt our services and space, with input from our community and with the help of dedicated volunteers so that we may continue to offer our guests a safe, comfortable place to spend some time and connect with needed resources.

This holiday season we are excited to continue our mission of welcoming others by offering our standard fare as well as holiday-centered celebration and events that we hope will be enjoyed by all. As part of our holiday festivities, we have once again been able to organize a wonderful “holiday shoppe” where our guests can browse through a great selection of helpful gifts like jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, toiletries, purses, toys, pajamas, and bags which are all donated by the community. It is a great way for so many of our guests to have a little extra for their families at the holidays. I am reminded of a quote from a child who visited our shoppe last year, “Santa is busy anyway. He is packing his sleigh. It is ok he is not here.”

Our hope, spirit, and faith that we will return to better times has not been shaken. What will be remembered is a community helping to create the spirit of the holidays. When you spread cheer to someone else, it feels great. You inspire more giving and that joy is contagious, and maybe that feeling of giving turns into a giving spirit that lives on well past the holidays. That is the spirit of The Gathering Place and I wish everyone a happy and healthy 2022.

Mary Connolly is the executive director of The Gathering Place; Alex Bessey is the community navigator.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: