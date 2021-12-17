For sale this week is a parcel of buildable land near Scarborough and South Portland’s busiest shopping areas. 565 feet of road frontage will provide plentiful of visibility for the buildable upper lot, as the full parcel includes wetland and cannot be completely developed.

New construction here would extend the stretch of businesses that run northeast from the nearby furniture and grocery stores, past Walmart, Marden’s and Marshalls, and on toward the Maine Mall.

Highlights 13-acre commercial parcel with 565 feet of road frontage

Parcel is between the ever-growing The Downs development and Payne Rd. businesses including Sam’s Club, Walmart, Marden’s and The Maine Mall

Acreage includes wetland, not a fully buildable lot

This area is easily accessible from Interstates 95 and 295—a nearby intersection saw nearly 17,000 vehicles pass through on an average day and that number is sure to increase. To the south is The Downs, an ever-growing mixed-use neighborhood of residents, workers and makers, all of whom are potential customers for whatever grows here.

380 Payne Rd. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” For more information, including tax map and wetland delineation, call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

