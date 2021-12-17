For sale this week is a parcel of buildable land near Scarborough and South Portland’s busiest shopping areas. 565 feet of road frontage will provide plentiful of visibility for the buildable upper lot, as the full parcel includes wetland and cannot be completely developed.
New construction here would extend the stretch of businesses that run northeast from the nearby furniture and grocery stores, past Walmart, Marden’s and Marshalls, and on toward the Maine Mall.
This area is easily accessible from Interstates 95 and 295—a nearby intersection saw nearly 17,000 vehicles pass through on an average day and that number is sure to increase. To the south is The Downs, an ever-growing mixed-use neighborhood of residents, workers and makers, all of whom are potential customers for whatever grows here.
380 Payne Rd. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” For more information, including tax map and wetland delineation, call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
David Treadwell: Going to the head of the class
-
Obituaries
Obituary: George Edwin Linnie Jr.
-
Times Record Obituaries
Obituary: Janet Stewart Geer
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Nancy M. (Huard) Hodge
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Anthony J. Marro